Asian Carp 'eDNA' found in Chicago creek near Lake Michigan. But what does it mean?

"We have validated and improved the methods for detecting those fragments, but there’s background noise," she said. "And with wastewater sources, the sewer systems and what’s coming from Chicagoland yuck, what’s in there? That’s something we just haven’t looked at."

Is it Chinatown?

A possible clue to the Bubbly Creek Asian carp eDNA mystery lies at the end of the canal, where the Racine Avenue Pump Station of the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago pumps city sewage and storm-water — and sometimes, in heavy rain events, dumps some of it into Bubbly Creek. The facility collects storm water running off from a 36-square-mile area. The neighborhood surrounding Bubbly Creek is Chicago's Chinatown district. Asian carp is eaten there, and sold in fish markets, McGovern noted.

"We need to do more work on where the water is coming from — work with MWRD and try to get into some of their stations to sample eDNA within the wastewater facilities. And look in the sewers.

"It could be (coming from) human waste, and it could be water from fish markets. Just imagine all that carries eDNA — whether you’re chopping up a fish, eating it — coming in waste from communities in this area. We need to understand that better."