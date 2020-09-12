Assessment freeze deadline is Nov. 1

DECATUR — Nov. 1 is the senior citizens assessment freeze exemption deadline.
To qualify, participants have to have never filed, by 65 or older, lived in a home for the year and have an income of less than $65,000.
Those interested need to bring a 2019 federal tax return with 1099s to the Macon County Supervisor of Assessments' office, 141 S. Main St., No. 401.
For more information, visit co.macon.il.us/supervisor-assessments.php or call (217) 424-1364.
