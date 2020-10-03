At 47, daily COVID-19 death count highest since June 24

SPRINGFIELD – Twenty-eight Illinois counties are at a warning level for COVID-19 spread as of Friday, the same day the rolling seven-day average positivity rate in the state decreased to 3.4 percent.

The Illinois Department of Public Health also announced another 47 virus-related deaths – the highest number since June 24, when there were 63 casualties.

The positivity rate in Region 1, located in northwest Illinois from Winnebago County to the western state line, jumped a half point to 8.7 percent, according to the latest figures. Region 4, which includes the Metro East area on the Missouri border, saw the positivity rate remain level at 7.5 percent.

Both regions are under increased mitigations that include the closure of bars and restaurants to indoor services and must decrease their positivity rates to 6.5 percent or lower for three days in order to see those mitigations lifted.

The region with the lowest positivity rate is east-central Illinois’ Region 6 at 2 percent, but the state is now calculating that number without using Champaign County statistics that are affected by a massive saliva testing program at the University of Illinois. Without those numbers, the region actually has a 7.2 percent positivity rate and is approaching the 8 percent threshold that would lead to increased mitigations.