At least 1,000 anti-abortion marchers rally in downtown Chicago

Maria Ignacio, a marcher visiting from California, said she “extra admires” the Midwesterners who participate in the winter March for Life event, rather than the much milder West Coast events.

“It’s really cool to be out here with hundreds of people who believe what you believe,” she said.

But 18-year-old Chicagoan Katherine Simeon is used to the January marches, having come with her church for the past several years.

“We believe life is sacred," she said.

Mikal Mandichak, 18, said he did not attend for religious reasons but rather because he “loves living” and wants to give others the chance to do so.

Across the street, at the corner of Washington and Dearborn streets, the counterprotesters gathered with a large sign that proclaimed: “Trump Pence Out Now," chanting the same words.

Khandijah Green, 23, said she came out to stand on the other side because she believes women should have the right to choose when and whether they give birth.

She noted, though, that those rallying on both sides represent people likely to be set in their viewpoints. She saw the counterprotest as an opportunity to speak to people walking by who may be on the fence.