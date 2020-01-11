At least 1,000 anti-abortion marchers rally in downtown Chicago

At least 1,000 anti-abortion marchers shut down Loop thoroughfares Saturday afternoon, rallying from the Daley Center to the Congress Plaza Hotel in the annual March For Life Chicago, chanting and carrying signs such as “Abortion isn’t health care."
The annual event, billed as “the Midwest’s largest pro-life event," attracted a few dozen counterprotesters as the nation becomes increasingly polarized over Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 Supreme Court case that established a woman’s right to terminate a pregnancy.
Crowds of people wore blue and white knit hats with the four stars of the Chicago flag and “March for Life” across the front. The event featured about a dozen speakers, including Dr. Karen Deighan, associate professor of obstetrics and gynecology at Loyola University Medical Center; Pat McCaskey, vice president of the Chicago Bears; and U.S. Rep. Dan Lipinski, one of the few remaining pro-life Democrats in Congress.
The Chicago Police Department estimated the event attracted about 1,000 people, though an event spokesman said as many as 9,000 participated.
Speaking at the Daley Center, Lipinski referenced the cold and windy weather, with rain expected to turn into 2 to 5 inches of snow later Saturday.
“Nothing is going to stop the pro-life movement,” he said to cheers from the crowd.
Maria Ignacio, a marcher visiting from California, said she “extra admires” the Midwesterners who participate in the winter March for Life event, rather than the much milder West Coast events.
“It’s really cool to be out here with hundreds of people who believe what you believe,” she said.
But 18-year-old Chicagoan Katherine Simeon is used to the January marches, having come with her church for the past several years.
“We believe life is sacred," she said.
Mikal Mandichak, 18, said he did not attend for religious reasons but rather because he “loves living” and wants to give others the chance to do so.
Across the street, at the corner of Washington and Dearborn streets, the counterprotesters gathered with a large sign that proclaimed: “Trump Pence Out Now," chanting the same words.
Khandijah Green, 23, said she came out to stand on the other side because she believes women should have the right to choose when and whether they give birth.
She noted, though, that those rallying on both sides represent people likely to be set in their viewpoints. She saw the counterprotest as an opportunity to speak to people walking by who may be on the fence.
“Other people might listen,” she said.
After rallying in Daley Plaza, the anti-abortion marchers lined up, with bagpipers playing a tune near the front of the crowd. As they moved, police officers followed, controlling the traffic flow and temporarily shutting down portions of the streets to let them through. They marched east on Washington Street, then turned right to march south on Michigan Avenue to their ending point, the Congress Plaza Hotel, 520 S. Michigan Ave.
Earlier, about 11:30 a.m. a separate march stepped off from the Thompson Center and walked along West Randolph Street, with demonstrators denouncing the Trump administration’s actions against Iran.