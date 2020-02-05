At least one non-US citizen cast ballot in 2018 election in Champaign County after automatic voter registration error

Residents who say they want to register to vote at a secretary of state facility are directed to a touchscreen to complete the process. The first question is whether the person is a citizen. If they answer no, the process is supposed to stop.

White’s office has said it has corrected a “programming error” that led to people’s information being transmitted to the elections board even though they said they weren’t citizens. It remains unclear why some people who apparently are citizens answered “no” to the question.

During a Wednesday morning hearing held by the House Executive Committee, the secretary of state’s office revealed that one noncitizen had voted. White and representatives from his office sought to assure lawmakers that the problem has been corrected.

“I always believe that when you take on a job, you should take on the responsibility that goes with it,” White, a Democrat in his fifth term, said near the close of the hearing. “I served in the military not once, not twice, but three times, so I know about commitment to duty. So I’m going to be at my duty station every day, discharging my duties to the best of my abilities to make sure this situation doesn’t happen again.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}