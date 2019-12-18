Baby’s ashes returned to grieving Illinois parents after police arrest suspected burglar

Police say the ashes of a baby boy stolen during a residential burglary have been returned to the grieving west suburban mother and father who had pleaded for their recovery.

Elmhurst police announced Wednesday that a suspect in the Dec. 10 burglary has been arrested, and formal charges are pending.

“We are hopeful that reuniting the remains with the family will help to bring them closure and peace,” police said in a written statement.

Sue LaDeur of Elmhurst had told the Tribune that she returned to her home in the 200 block of Melrose Avenue to find it had been broken into and ransacked. Among the items taken was a little white box that contained the ashes of her son William “Billy” Pax LaDeur, who died in 2014.

She and her husband, Jim, had said other possessions had also been taken, including some collector coins, but they only cared about getting back the remains of their son.

“It has no value to anyone else,” Sue LaDeur had said. “But to us, it is invaluable.”

The LaDeurs could not be immediately reached on Wednesday to comment on the recovery of the remains.