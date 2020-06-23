Bagged salads sold at these stores are linked to an intestinal parasite, officials say

The infection can be treated with antibiotics.

“Although a link has been made to Cyclospora in some Illinois cases, public health officials continue to investigate other sources,” Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the state’s health department, said in a news release. “If you consumed store brand packaged garden salads since May and then developed watery diarrhea, please contact a health care provider about testing and treatment.”

In the past, cases of cyclosporiasis have been linked to various types of imported fresh produce including raspberries, basil, snow peas, and lettuce, the state agency said. In 2018 a Cyclospora outbreak that sickened 511 people was linked to romaine in McDonald’s salads supplied by Fresh Express, which subsequently convened a panel to explore how to guard against future outbreaks.

Fresh Express could not immediately be reached for comment.

The Jewel-Osco Signature Farms Brand Garden Salads were sold in Illinois, Indiana and Iowa. Aldi’s salads were sold in Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, and Missouri.The recalled Hy-Vee salads were sold in stores in Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota, and Wisconsin.

