DECATUR — The Illinois Raptor Center is Decatur is caring for an injured bald eagle found by law enforcement on Interstate 55.

The organization posted on Facebook that Illinois State Police Trooper Kevin T. Marrie and Illinois Conservation Police Officer Brian Snodgrass helped the bird into a cage just north of Springfield near the Sherman exit.

The bird was taken to the center, a 25-acre wildlife rehabilitation and conservation education facility.

It is expected to recover.