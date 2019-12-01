Barges stranded, levees breached and a town in danger: How the Mississippi River is dividing a community — literally — in southern Illinois

A March report by a team of Midwestern researchers suggests extreme bouts of precipitation and flooding could be the new normal in the Great Lakes region due to climate change. While the United States has seen annual precipitation climb 4% between 1901 and 2015, Great Lakes states have experienced a 10% rise.

Since the 2016 breach, the area near Pecord’s home and Thomas’ farm has experienced flooding each year, depositing millions of tons of sand and leaving thousands of acres underwater.

Thomas has not been able to farm most of his land for two growing seasons, relying on crop insurance to get by. But his insurance policy will not cover another flood year. So he waits. And hopes for a dry spring and a Mississippi that will be lower and tamer than previous springs.

“It’s all a risk. It’s all a gamble,” Thomas said, taking a swig from a can of Busch Light inside the Horseshoe bar. “It’s very stressful. This is our livelihood. This is what we all want to do. And it’s all up in the air.”

The Pecords, meanwhile, are negotiating with the barge company to receive payment for the damage the marooned equipment has caused to their land. Four other barges were towed back into the river, but the water receded before two could be removed.