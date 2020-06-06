Bearing Trump and Confederate flags, four cited after trying to stir up trouble at peaceful Pekin protest

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

PEKIN -- Driving a truck bearing flags supporting Donald Trump and the Confederacy, four people were cited for disorderly conduct Saturday for trying to incite an otherwise orderly protest at the Tazewell County Courthouse.

In the wake of the killing of George Floyd, about 150 people came to the courthouse for what had been touted on social media as a Black Lives Matter gathering to "show the world that people from Pekin do not tolerate what's happening."

Pekin police Chief John Dossey said police monitored the event from afar but gave protesters plenty of space so as not to detract from the rally. Only one protester tried to agitate the crowd, yelling, "F--- the police" and attempting to trigger a march into the streets, Dossey said. However, protesters remained calm.

"We appreciate what organizers did," Dossey said. "They did a good job."

Meanwhile, a pickup truck repeatedly circled the courthouse square. On its exterior, one flag supported Trump's reelection campaign, while another bore the stars and bars of the Confederacy.

During one of the truck's passes, it came to a halt, and four occupants engaged in a coarse conversation with about 10 protesters. Dossey did not know exactly what was said.