Belleville hospital patient tested for coronavirus

An OSF news release noted the CDC has said flu activity "remains high" and is expected to continue as late as April or May. The CDC has said the number of pediatric flue deaths, at 105, is the second highest since the figures were included in weekly reporting in 2004.

"You're talking a handful nationally here with the coronavirus, and you're talking millions with the flu," McCrery said. "So we need to be watchful of the flu."

The CDC said there have been increased hospitalizations but fewer deaths from the flu so far this season. In Illinois the risk remains widespread and high.

McCrery said the flu can have a devastating impact, even on those considered young and with a healthy immune system. She noted a 16-year-old junior at Glenwood High School in the Ball-Chatham School District died from flu complications.

"It's not too late to get the flu shot," she said. "Don't think you're going to be one of the ones that it skips by and not get the flu because you could get it and it could be deadly."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, coronaviruses commonly circulate among humans and cause mild illness, such as the common cold. Other more problematic strains include the MERS and SARS viruses.