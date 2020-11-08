Biden, Harris election means country is ready 'to move forward together'

"I think (Harris) is an example for all young girls and especially young girls of color," Turner added. "For too long we have been minimized. Now we see what happens when you allow strong Black women to lead and I'm excited for what it's going to mean for our country and each and every one of our communities."

The Rev. T. Ray McJunkins, pastor of Union Baptist Church, noted that Biden and Harris stand as equals.

"One of the things that stands out most with (Harris) is that she does not stand behind (Biden), but she stands beside him," McJunkins said. "She is there to support him. She is there to be a listening ear and a voice to him.

"I think President-elect Biden and her will make a great pair."

Keri Tate, president of the Springfield League of Women Voters and one of the founders the local group Resistor Sisterhood said Saturday that she was "smiling through tears."

"Relieved and happy," said Tate, of her reaction. "I'm taking a moment to celebrate. The work starts anew tomorrow.

"We all need to work together to fix the fissures and the cracks that we face and find a way to make the world a better place for us and our children.