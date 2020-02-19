Bills adding e-cigarettes, sexting risks to school curriculum pass Illinois House committee

Schwarm said the IASB asked West to place his mandate in internet safety and cyberbullying curricula instead of sex education, suggesting it would be “less burdensome on school districts.” West said he declined because not all school districts teach sex education and he wants his bill to apply to only those that do.

“This will be a requirement for the schools that offer at this time,” West said.

West’s bill also does not mandate a certain rigid curriculum for schools to follow, but only requires a classroom discussion.

“I’m not trying to mandate what kind of curriculum (teachers) present. I'm just simply saying that this needs to be a topic of discussion,” he said.

HB 4007 has five co-sponsors, all Democrats.

Vaping Curriculum

HB 3928, sponsored by state Rep. Joyce Mason, D-Gurnee, would add electronic cigarettes and other vaping devices as topics to be taught under Illinois’ Critical Health Problems and Comprehensive Health Education Program.

That law lays out the major educational areas that are required to be discussed in all elementary and secondary education curricula. It already requires lessons on tobacco, alcohol and drug use.