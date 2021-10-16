Black Chamber of Commerce calls for Livingston in Decatur Hall of Fame

DECATUR — The Black Chamber of Commerce of Illinois is proposing that civil rights activist Horace Livingston be inducted into the Decatur Hall of Fame at the Civic Center.

“Decatur has had many influential residents that have brought about change. Mr. Horace Livingston was one. His charisma and efforts to exact change in the Decatur area was felt by all demographics of the city,” said chamber President Anthony Corey Walker wrote in a letter.

Livingston was the longtime editor and publisher of the African-American Voice weekly newspaper and co-founder of the Local Association for Black Action.

Other organizations that honored him included the Boys & Girls Club of Decatur, Dove Inc., Crime Stoppers, Economic Development Corporation of Decatur and Macon County, Lakeview Elks Lodge 1132, Macon County Historical Society, the Springfield branch of the NAACP, United Way of Decatur and Macon County and the University of Illinois Extension.

Livingston died in 2014. He was 92.

Recommended for you…

The Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for the Hall of Fame, which honors “individuals whose dedication and extraordinary contributions have made the Decatur community a better place.”

The inductee will be announced at the Chamber Community Thanksgiving Luncheon on Nov. 23.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0