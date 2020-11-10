Black women in southwestern Illinois want real changes from Kamala Harris win

"I think so many times our support, or the power that we have, or the influence that we have, is overlooked, and what I'm hoping that this does is that it shows is that it's not just this group of people, but is that we do have influence and movement behind our organizations."

Melody McClellan, who lives in O'Fallon, is also a member of the sorority. She said having Divine Nine representation in the White House will be inspiring to witness.

"When you think about it, the Divine Nine was created out of a need to be able to support the community, and that's what we do," McClellan said. "And just to have her represent that in who she is is a beautiful thing. And think about how the Divine Nine came together to support her. She brought people out to vote based on that as well.

"She can be any of us, and I think it provides hope. This provides hope for all of us that are walking on this earth that your dreams are possible."

Alorton Mayor JoAnn Reed said she was inspired to see a Black woman win a powerful position like vice president of the United States.

"I'm just so mentally happy," Mayor Reed said. "Just for all women, not just Black women. We're necessary and we're valuable in leadership. It's scripture. We were designed to lead."