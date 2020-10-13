Blackhawks statue outside United Center covered in graffiti and red paint on Indigenous Peoples Day, police say

A group of males vandalized a statue outside the United Center early Monday morning, according to Chicago police.

The incident occurred in the 1900 block of West Madison Street about 1:30 a.m., said police spokesperson Kellie Bartoli. Four white males in black clothing were seen walking up to a statue outside the stadium and covering it with graffiti and red paint, according to police. The offenders fled northbound. No one is in custody at this time.

According to social media posts, the statue appeared to be the Blackhawk statue at the United Center. The vandalism occurred as many celebrated Indigenous Peoples Day, a day meant to reframe Columbus Day and honor Native American history and culture.

The Blackhawks name, logo and imagery, which Native American advocates have challenged for decades, have come under increased scrutiny because of actions by other sports teams, such as the NFL’s Washington Football Team, which dropped the Redskins name in July and Major League Baseball’s Cleveland Indians, which is reviewing possibly changing its name.

The Blackhawks, who are named after Sac and Fox Nation warrior Black Hawk, issued a statement in July addressing their stance on changing the name.

“The Chicago Blackhawks name and logo symbolizes an important and historic person, Black Hawk of Illinois' Sac & Fox Nation, whose leadership and life has inspired generations of Native Americans, veterans and the public,” the statement in part read. “We recognize there is a fine line between respect and disrespect, and we commend other teams for their willingness to engage in that conversation. Moving forward, we are committed to raising the bar even higher to expand awareness of Black Hawk and the important contributions of all Native American people.”

