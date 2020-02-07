Bloomberg campaign opens Springfield office

Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg's campaign opened a Springfield office this week, and JC Gonzalez-Ramirez, who is running the office, says the operation can also help other Democratic candidates.

"Our main goal is to try and collaborate and coordinate with campaigns, let them know that we have space available, that we have some resources available to them," he said. "We really want to immerse ourselves in this community and let them know that Mike's here in Illinois because we want to help other Democrats (get) elected in this cycle."

The office is at 605 E. Washington St., in a building just south of the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library.

Also joining the Bloomberg effort is Tom Raymond, 30, who was the Democratic candidate for Sangamon County treasuer in 2018 but lost to Republican Joe Aiello. Raymond left his job with the state to become a field organizer for Bloomberg. He is married to Samantha Raymond, who last spring won election as a Lincoln Land Community College trustee.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}