Bloomberg, Warren announce key Illinois staffers

SPRINGFIELD — Former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg -- a late entrant into the 2020 Democratic race for president -- will have a Springfield office as part of his campaign in the state leading up to the March 17 primary.

Bloomberg and another contender for president, U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, recently announced top campaign staffers in Illinois.

A Springfield office "likely will be opened and staffed come January," said Tom Bowen of Oak Park, senior advisor to the Bloomberg campaign.

"I expect Mr. Bloomberg will be campaigning vigorously throughout Illinois," he added. "I have every expectation that the central Illinois region will see him."

Forbes magazine lists Bloomberg's worth at $56 billion, but given his recent decision to run, he has not been part of debates that have featured several other Democratic presidential candidates, including Warren. To make the debate stage, under rules set by the Democratic National Committee, candidates must meet a polling threshhold but also raise donations from tens of thousands of voters. Bloomberg is funding his own campaign.

Bloomberg, co-founder of Bloomberg L.P., a financial, software, data and media company, was mayor of New York from 2002 to 2013.