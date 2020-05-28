Body retrieved from Sangamon River

A Riverton officer discovered personal belongings of the Springfield man on a river embankment at the end of the Old 36 Bridge at First and Lincoln streets, about 100 yards north of the park later Sunday, Lawley said.

Wheeland Park, a recreational park and campground, is on the southwest edge of Riverton.

The man last had contact with his girlfriend late Saturday evening. Allmon said he had been in regular contact with the girlfriend since Sunday.

The stage of the river and swirling currents on the river made the rescue difficulty initially. The river dropped six to eight feet from Sunday and the current dissipated somewhat, said Riverton Fire Chief Joe Bartley. The river stage was about 14 feet Thursday afternoon.

Allmon said there was large pieces of debris floating down the river at a high rate, making the river "treacherous.

"We weren't battling those conditions today," he said. "Calmer, for sure."

Bartley said rescue personnel had no definitive point of where the individual went under and there were no witnesses who saw the individual enter the river.