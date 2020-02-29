Bracing for record floods: Last year, St. Louis had 127 days of flooding, near-record crest

She said due to last year’s record-setting flooding, the Mississippi River never returned back to a “normal” crest, meaning the river will already be elevated when flood season arrives.

“The Mississippi dropped below flood stage but it stayed higher than normal,” said Mainhart.

Last year’s sustained flooding caused an estimated $33 million in damage to the metro-east, according to St. Clair, Madison and Monroe county emergency management agencies. Officials with the Federal Emergency Management Agency are still working on public assistance claims from municipalities and other agencies in St. Clair County.

St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency Director Herb Simmons said the prospect of additional flood damage weighs on his staff staff. He said he and his staff have been meeting with NWS staff in recent weeks to discuss flood forecasts.

Recovery for parts of St. Clair County is ongoing as reimbursements are taking longer than expected for many communities, Simmons said. He said the way the county prepares can make a difference.

“We always are preparing for the worst and hoping for the best,” Simmons said. “It’s getting to be kind of an old habit to us to prepare for it, but we like to stay proactive as we’ve done in the past few years.”