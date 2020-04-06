Bradley University weighing $40M in cuts after coronavirus effect on budget

Roberts noted that enrollment officials at Bradley have been working to reach prospective students through an enhanced series of online efforts.

Top school officials will be planning out scenarios in which revenue drops by 25% to 35%, Roberts said. Even at the low end, Roberts said, the group will be looking at how to make up a $40 million shortfall -- a quarter of Bradley's annual revenue.

Possible changes

Noting that everything would be under consideration, Roberts acknowledged that "this is a huge number and the task of reducing the budget by that amount will be extraordinarily difficult and gut wrenching. ... I would expect that every part of the university will be affected."

The school is likely to suspend work on the final phase of its Business and Engineering Convergence Center once the demolition of Jobst Hall and accompanying cleanup is complete, he said, which is estimated to save several million dollars.

Employee salaries and benefits make up some two-thirds of the university's budget, so "reducing workforce costs is something we are going to have to address in the weeks ahead," Roberts stated.