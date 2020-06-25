Brothers threaten to stop cooperating in Smollett case

Erickson said that if they do refuse to testify they can be held in contempt of court and prosecutors can also charge them with taking part in what authorities say was a staged attack.

"Do they want that?” he said.

The threat to not cooperate is the latest twist in a story that has been full of them since January 2019, when Smollett told police that two masked men had approached him in downtown Chicago, made racist and homophobic insults, beat him and looped a noose around his neck before fleeing.

The story included Smollett's contention that his attackers told him he was in “MAGA Country,” a reference to President Donald Trump's campaign slogan, “Make America Great Again.” There was national attention on the case, both when the incident occurred and later when police alleged Smollett staged the attack with the help of the brothers to drum up publicity for his career.

Smollett, who allegedly paid the brothers $3,500 to help him stage the attack, was charged with lying to police before the Cook County State's Attorney's Office announced it was dropping the charges. A judge subsequently ordered a special prosecutor to investigate, and the special prosecutor later secured another indictment against Smollett. Smollett has maintained his innocence.