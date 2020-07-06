Bruno the bear tranquilized in Missouri

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bruno the bear, whose interstate wanderlust has inspired an international legion of followers, was tranquilized in Missouri Sunday.

The black bear, who spent much of June trekking though west-central Illinois, swam across the Mississippi River and into Missouri last week. Thursday, the 350-pound animal lumbered into the area of Elsberry, a city of 1,934 residents 60 miles northwest of St. Louis.

There, the bear was tranquilized Sunday. According to a Facebook post by the Elsberry Police Department, "He was tranquilized by (the Missouri Department of) Conservation and moved away from the metro area for his safety and the public's."

As for Bruno's current whereabouts, a spokesperson for the Elsberry Police Department told the Journal Star, "He was moved to a safer location, so he can't be harmed or endanger people. At this time, that's all the info I have."

The Missouri Department of Conservation could not be reached immediately for comment.

On June 10, the bear departed his native Wisconsin and crossed into Illinois. He briefly slipped into Iowa before returning to Illinois, spending much of the rest of the month wandering south through west-central Illinois -- meantime acquiring the nickname "Bruno."