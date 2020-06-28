Bunn-O-Matic shooting timeline

10:50 a.m.: Bryson Clayborne arrives for his 11a.m. shift at Bunn-O-Matic. He stopped in the restroom where he said a brief hello to one of men who would become a victim and went to get his temperature taken, a protocol in place at Bunn since the COVID-19 pandemic. He was walking down an aisle with his supervisor en route to his desk when he heard a first "pop" ring out. In front of him, he saw Collins waving a pistol around and then shooting his co-worker, the man Clayborne had seen moments earlier in the restroom, at his work station.