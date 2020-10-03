Bunn-O-Matic shooting victims likely targeted by suspect, Springfield police chief says

Three Bunn-O-Matic employees shot and killed by their co-worker in June were likely targeted, Springfield Police Chief Kenny Winslow said Friday.

The revelation comes just more than three months after the horrific incident, which took place June 26 at Bunn's warehouse on Stevenson Drive.

Christopher Aumiller, 25, and Bill Gibbons, 61, both of Springfield, were pronounced dead at the scene. Marsha Strumpher, 54, also of Springfield, died in the hospital the following day.

The shooter, 48-year-old Michael Collins, took his own life a few hours following the shooting, an action that has stymied efforts to answer the question of "why" he did it and to bring closure to the families of the victims.

Though still searching for answers, Winslow said investigators think Collins' actions were a targeted attack against his victims.

"He possessed two firearms that day with extra ammunition and extra magazines, but did not utilize them," Winslow said. "He did not shoot people randomly. He walked past other employees to the work stations of Aumiller and Gibbons."