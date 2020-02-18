Business as usual for Central Illinois Boy Scouts despite bankruptcy

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The national bankruptcy comes as lawyers are seeking settlements for thousands of men who say they were molested as scouts by scoutmasters or other leaders.

"Scouting is safer than ever before," Apgar said. "Approximately 90 percent of pending and asserted abuse claims against BSA relate to abuse that occurred more than 30 years ago. Our volunteers and employees take youth protection extremely seriously and do their part to help keep the kids safe." He said there is mandatory training for volunteers and staff, and one-on-one interaction between youth and adults is prohibited.

Scouting, he added, is "still one of the premier youth programs" to foster "citizenship, character development, and personal and mental fitness."

In the last year, girls have been able to join Boy Scout programs, and Agpar said a "growing number" of girls have been participating.