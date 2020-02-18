Business as usual for Central Illinois Boy Scouts despite bankruptcy

The organization that runs Boy Scout programs in all or parts of nine central Illinois counties is continuing programming as usual, despite the bankruptcy filing Tuesday by Boy Scouts of America.
"We are ... legally separate, distinct and financially independent from the national organization," said Chuck Apgar, program director for Abraham Lincoln Council, Boy Scouts of America. "So we are separate from that legal proceeding."
Apgar said about 2,000 young people, from kindergarten through age 21, participate in scouting programs in the area including all of Sangamon, Menard, Cass, Morgan and Scott counties and parts of Christian, Greene and Macoupin counties.
The council headquarters on the south side of Springfield, as well as Camp Illinek at Lake Springfield, Camp Bunn at Hettick in Macoupin County, and the Freudenburg Scout Wilderness Area in Morgan County are also owned by the local council, Apgar said.
"Scouting programs are going to continue to serve our youth and families and our local community," he said, "so all of our activities are on as planned, and nothing day to day is going to change for us."
Among events already planned is the 75th annual Lincoln Pilgrimage Weekend, set for April 24-26. A variety of events includes a wreath-laying at Abraham Lincoln's Tomb at Oak Ridge Cemetery, followed by a march to the Old State Capitol. The pilgrimage draws more than 1,000 people each year, on average, Apgar said.
The national bankruptcy comes as lawyers are seeking settlements for thousands of men who say they were molested as scouts by scoutmasters or other leaders.
"Scouting is safer than ever before," Apgar said. "Approximately 90 percent of pending and asserted abuse claims against BSA relate to abuse that occurred more than 30 years ago. Our volunteers and employees take youth protection extremely seriously and do their part to help keep the kids safe." He said there is mandatory training for volunteers and staff, and one-on-one interaction between youth and adults is prohibited.
Scouting, he added, is "still one of the premier youth programs" to foster "citizenship, character development, and personal and mental fitness."
In the last year, girls have been able to join Boy Scout programs, and Agpar said a "growing number" of girls have been participating.
In 2012, the Boy Scouts nationally released more than 1,200 "perversion files" that covered cases nationally, from 1959 to 1985, of the scouts' tracking of adult volunteers suspected, accused or convicted of sexually abusing children. the Oregon Supreme Court had ordered the disclosure. A handful of those cases involved central Illinois. One of them involved a man who had been a 23-year-old assistant scoutmaster with Boy Scout Troop 46 in Riverton, who admitted in McLean County Circuit Court in 1978 that there were "facts supporting the charge of battery" against him.
Records showed that the man, a student teacher working towrd a physical education degree from Eastern Illinois University, grabbed, kissed and tried to put his hand in the pants of a victim, whose age, gender and other identifying information had been blacked out, at a Normal elementary school. The man was sentenced to a year of court supervision and fined $150 under a plea agreement, according to court records.
He was ordered by officials of the Abraham Lincoln Council at the time to "sever any relations that you may have had with the BSA." He had also been told the matter would be kept confidential.
The information was forwarded to the national organization, which created the file designed to prevent him from volunteering again.