Byron schools, coaches sued over naked Oreo run, hazing, bullying

The suit alleges the defendants failed to exercise reasonable care in supervision of the plaintiff, intentionally inflicted emotional distress and destroyed evidence, namely video recordings of the Oreo run and the assault on the bus.

School administrators investigated the Oreo run and deemed it was not hazing. The run is depicted in a scene from the college football-themed show "Blue Mountain State" in an episode titled "It's Called Hazing, Look It Up." Byron school administrators said the act was voluntary.

White said her client did not participate in the Oreo run and was bullied because of it.

"This Oreo cookie run is a good example of why the community should care," White said. "Unless the community and the families take a stand ... then it will continue to happen.

"Incidents like this, unless they are properly addressed, will eventually evolve into a cycle of violence where people die. ... In surrounding communities when this hasn't been addressed, it has led to suicide and all kinds of terrible things that happen to our kids."

The lawsuit is seeking in excess of $50,000 in damages. White said she plans to seek "far in excess of that."

"The purpose is to seek redress for what the district and coaches have allowed to happen to this student," she said, "and to raise awareness to make sure this never happens to anyone else again."

