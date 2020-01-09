Bystanders rush to help boy found bleeding from Chicago coyote attack: ‘We just ran over there instinctively’

“She ran, chasing it with the stick,’’ Metz said, adding that her friend’s bold move didn’t surprise her. “Adrenalin kicked in, and she was so angry.’’

Meanwhile, two runners on DePaul University’s Track and Field team had nearly finished their 10-mile route in Lincoln Park when they also heard screams coming from a path near the Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum.

They halted their practice and dashed over to find the young boy, crying and bleeding, as a large coyote hovered about 15 feet away and then ran into the bushes.

"We just ran over there instinctively ... and just saw a kid bleeding from his head, all over his jacket, all over his face," said Ryan Taylor, a 19-year-old sophomore, as he recounted the experience Thursday afternoon during an interview in the campus athletic center.

Taylor and Dominic Bruce, also a 19-year-old sophomore, are credited with helping the boy in the aftermath of the attack, thought to be the first in the city in at least a decade.

Bruce said he took off his sweatshirt and wrapped it around the boy’s head to stanch the bleeding. Fearing the coyote might return, he said he swung a stick around to keep the animal away.