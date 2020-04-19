California doctor with Decatur ties charged; prosecutors say he sold COVID-19 'miracle cure'

"It's preventative and curative. It's hard to believe, it's almost too good to be true," Staley told the undercover FBI agent during an April 3 phone call, according to court documents. "But it's a remarkable clinical phenomenon."

Reached by text Thursday, Staley referred questions to his lawyer. The attorney, Patrick Griffin, did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment, though a woman who answered the phone at Griffin's office said the firm had recently been retained.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has not approved the use of hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for COVID-19, but on March 28 authorized its use on a limited, emergency basis.

According to the probable cause statement, two FBI investigators interviewed Staley on April 10, a day after the shipment of drugs he sent to the undercover FBI agent was delivered.

During the interview, Staley denied guaranteeing to customers that his treatment package was 100% effective, according to court documents.

"No, that would be foolish," Staley told the FBI interviewers, according to the court document. "We would never say anything like that."