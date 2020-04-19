California doctor with Decatur ties charged; prosecutors say he sold COVID-19 'miracle cure'

SAN DIEGO — A Southern California doctor with ties to Central Illinois has been charged with mail fraud because prosecutors say he sold a "COVID-19 management program" that included an anti-malarial drug online.
Dr. Jennings Ryan Staley, 44, who runs Skinny Beach Med Spa near San Diego, called his treatment — which included the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine — a "magic bullet" and "miracle cure" that was "perfectly engineered," according to an FBI agent's probable cause statement.
Staley was profiled in a 2006 Herald & Review article, which said he is a Decatur native who attended Warrensburg-Latham High School, Richland Community College, Southern Illinois University at Carbondale and the SIU Medical School. His California medical license also lists SIU.
The prosecutors said Staley advertised the treatment as a "concierge medical package" that costs $3,995 for a family of four, and shipped an undercover agent a package containing hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine, generic versions of Xanax and Viagra, and azithromycin.
"It's preventative and curative. It's hard to believe, it's almost too good to be true," Staley told the undercover FBI agent during an April 3 phone call, according to court documents. "But it's a remarkable clinical phenomenon."
Reached by text Thursday, Staley referred questions to his lawyer. The attorney, Patrick Griffin, did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment, though a woman who answered the phone at Griffin's office said the firm had recently been retained.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has not approved the use of hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for COVID-19, but on March 28 authorized its use on a limited, emergency basis.
According to the probable cause statement, two FBI investigators interviewed Staley on April 10, a day after the shipment of drugs he sent to the undercover FBI agent was delivered.
During the interview, Staley denied guaranteeing to customers that his treatment package was 100% effective, according to court documents.
"No, that would be foolish," Staley told the FBI interviewers, according to the court document. "We would never say anything like that."
The FBI said Staley had claimed in the phone call with the federal agent that "you could be short of breath and coughing at noon today, and if I start your hydroxychloroquine loading dose, you'll feel 99 (percent) better by noon tomorrow."
Staley allegedly told the undercover agent that he had "got the last tank of hydroxychloroquine smuggled out of China" and that his broker "tricked customs" by claiming it was sweet potato extract.
Prosecutors said shipping records confirmed that Staley was importing "yam extract" that was scheduled to arrive "in a matter of days."
The FBI in recent weeks has repeatedly warned the public to beware COVID-19 scams.
