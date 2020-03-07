Campaign focuses on marijuana use education

CHICAGO — Illinois officials launched a new statewide campaign this week focused on health and safety information for people who use marijuana.

The campaign is centered around a new website, LetsTalkCannabisIL.com, and advertisements via social media, digital media and radio. The Illinois Department of Human Services developed the campaign with Prevention First, a nonprofit that offers substance use prevention services, and Rescue, a communications agency.

Illinois began broadly allowing the sale and use of cannabis products by adults in January, becoming the 11th state with a similar approach to the drug that remains federally illegal.

The state's campaign focuses on what the new law permits and what it does not, along with information about how to consume marijuana products safely.

"Bringing regulation and safety to a previously unsafe and illegal market was one of the most important things we wanted to accomplish when legalizing adult-use cannabis," Gov. JB Pritzker said in a statement. "Our focus of the 'Let's Talk Cannabis Illinois' campaign and website is to provide a trusted source for safety and health information where all residents can go to get their questions answered on safer cannabis use."