Campaign stresses cannabis abuse health risks

CHICAGO — Public and private groups are ramping up their marijuana public education campaigns now that the drug has been legalized in Illinois.

Chicagoans can see the messages online and on billboards around the city: “Don’t consume cannabis if pregnant or breastfeeding … Don’t drive while high … Daily cannabis use, particularly in high doses, can impair your memory and has been associated with an increased risk of psychosis.”

The city Department of Public Health began posting the messages last month and online in anticipation of legalization on New Year’s Day.

“We felt strong about having the information out there early,” Acting Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said. “My team talked to a lot of other states to understand what the potential concerns should be and what messaging seemed to be effective.”

For those who do consume, health officials suggest starting with low doses and checking the effects before trying more. Smoking and vaping have almost immediate effects, but edibles can take hours before hitting full force.

“Over-consumption can result in hallucinations, paranoia, increased heart rate, confusion, poor judgment, panic attacks, nausea and vomiting,” the health department warns.

