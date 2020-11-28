Cancellation of holiday displays at the Illinois Capitol 'disappointing'

Zanoza said she still plans to place a small nativity scene that was given to her on the Logan County courthouse grounds. There won't be a ceremony, she said, because of insurance requirements.

She said the nativity scene will return to the Capitol next year.

The Freedom From Religion Foundation's display "Winter Solstice" would have had its 12th year in the rotunda. It was installed to provide "equal time" to the Christian Nativity scene. The display features a sign that includes "religion is but myth and superstition that hardens hearts and enslaves minds."

FFRF co-president Annie Laurie Gaylor said many capitols where the FFRF has placed similar signs are closed this year.

"This seems like a very good move," she said. "We don't want to bring people in to look at things when there is a pandemic going around. So long as there are no displays, we don't need to be there to have an equal time display."

Lubavitch Chabad of Illinois had hoped to once again place a menorah among the holiday displays for Hanukkah. Rabbi Meir Moscowitz said that despite the different circumstances this year, it was important for the menorah to be there.