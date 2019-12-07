Cannabis stocks' 2019 skid showing few signs of easing

Canada lifted its limitations on the types of cannabis products that companies can sell in October. Companies are expected to begin selling marijuana-infused food, beverages and other products that had been previously prohibited as early as this month. If there's a meaningful increase in sales, that could help push stocks higher.

Demand hasn't been an issue for companies that sell marijuana products in U.S. states where cannabis is legal in some form. What's been weighing on stocks is a stalled wave of big company mergers that many investors were banking on to drive shares higher.

The Department of Justice is still reviewing several proposed deals that were announced late last year and early this year for possible antitrust concerns.

Two companies involved in one of those mergers said last month that they had entered a 30-day waiting period after complying with a request for more information on the deal from the Department of Justice. That raised the possibility that regulators could be close to wrapping up their review of the all-stock deal, which was valued at the time of the announcement in April at $850 million.

The uncertain fate of that and other proposed mergers has put a chill on more deals this year.