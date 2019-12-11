Capitol architect: ‘No excuse’ not to add changing tables to restrooms; Illinois lawmakers discuss looping Statehouse, other buildings into law

Adding the changing tables to unisex and men’s restrooms will prevent constituent stories of changing a baby’s diapers in sinks, on floors or balanced on a lap, both lawmakers said.

Aggertt, a mother of two children, said she has been “left scrambling” in the past — once, she had to use the trunk of her car as a makeshift changing table, which is “no fun for yourself or the baby.”

“I believe if we’re making (changing tables) available for women, we also need to make them available for men,” Aggertt said. “We want to make sure we’re giving all families equal rights — that is most important. And I as a mom like to tell my husband he needs to take his turn also.”

There is no timeline for additions, but she said enhancements will be made “mindfully.”

Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the law, approved by members of both parties in the General Assembly, on Aug. 9 along with 144 others. Jordan Abudayyeh, his spokesperson, did not respond to a request for a statement.