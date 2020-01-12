CAPITOL RECAP: Comptroller to end state assistance in red-light camera debt collection

In a pair of rulings last year, the Illinois Commerce Commission, which regulates public utilities, said ComEd could pay off its EDIT over 38 years and Ameren could pay off its bill over 35 years. But on Monday, Jan. 6, Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced he is asking the ICC to reconsider that decision and shorten the payout period to just five years.

“Consumers paid public utility rates to ComEd and Ameren reflecting the higher federal tax rate, and now that the federal tax rate has lowered, fairness dictates that consumers should get that money back,” Raoul said in a news release. “Allowing an unreasonable refund period of close to 40 years nearly guarantees many customers will never get their fair share of the refunds.”

n testimony before the ICC, both Raoul’s office and the Citizens Utility Board argued future customers are not entitled to the benefit of a refund because they aren’t the ones who paid the higher-than-necessary rates. They also argued the longer payout period will mean that many customers who were charged higher rates prior to the change in tax law will never see their full refund.

CUB argued in favor of a seven-year payout schedule while Raoul’s office argued for five years.

The ICC has not said whether it will grant the request for reconsideration.

