CAPITOL RECAP: Drastic cuts needed without federal aid, Pritzker says

She urged anyone in an emergency situation regarding suicide to call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

“We're looking at every aspect of how this is affecting our families and trying to deal with those,” Pritzker said Friday. “There are people who might say ‘well why don't you just lift the mitigations because that will lift some mental health challenges that people are having’ – again, you’re trying to balance here the health care that has been so damaged by this pandemic, and clearly the consequences from people not being able to do what they normally do in their lives.”

The governor once again blamed a lack of a national strategy for making it difficult for states to mitigate spread.

He said Iowa, which had a positivity rate near 14 percent, and Missouri, with a rate near 12 percent, are among neighboring states with much higher positivity rates.