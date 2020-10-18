CAPITOL RECAP: Even during family gatherings, there's no holiday from pandemic, state says

As the hearing ended, Judge Raylene D. Grischow said she intends to rule within the next two or three weeks. She gave attorneys on both sides until Oct. 23 to submit proposed orders. She said she will use one of the proposals as the basis for the final order.

COVID-19 UPDATE: More than 2,000 people with COVID-19 were hospitalized in Illinois as of Thursday night, Oct. 15, a high not seen since June 12.

At that time, COVID-19 hospitalizations were quickly declining after peaking at 5,037 on April 28. Now, they are on the rise after falling as low as the 1,300s in July. Intensive care bed usage is up as well, with 410 COVID-19 patients occupying ICU beds and 151 on ventilators as of Thursday night.

The state’s rolling seven-day average COVID-19 test positivity rate is also steeply increasing, hitting 5.1 percent for the week of Oct. 9-15, a high not seen since June 8, when that number was also on the way down. Now, it has increased for 12 straight days, jumping from 3.3 percent on Oct. 4.