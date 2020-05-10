CAPITOL RECAP: Governor has plan to 'restore' Illinois, but warns it will take some time

“One in five Illinois households are under or unbanked,” Pritzker said. “Many will receive paper stimulus checks.”

Pritzker said partner institutions include Wells Fargo, JP Morgan Chase, US Bank, Fifth Third Bank and First Midwest Bank. Others might join them in the future, he said.

“I want everyone who's receiving a check to get its full value, so seek out these partner institutions to cash your check because they will not charge you anything,” he said.

* * *

STATE'S R-NAUGHT: The state’s R-naught number, which characterizes a disease’s infectiousness by tracking how many people one carrier spreads it to, is roughly 1.2 at the moment, Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said Saturday, May 2. That’s down from higher than three, and Pritzker has said a goal is to get the number below one.

“The point is that it definitely came down,” Ezike said. “Again, thanks to the mitigation strategies because people work so hard to stay at home and to help limit the transmission of this virus. And so we're very proud that it came down. And, you know, we hope that it's not going to see a significant rise as people, if people change their behavior.”

* * *