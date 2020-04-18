CAPITOL RECAP: Illinois news week in review

“Our goal, of course, for this is to start to think about, you know, what are the preconditions for beginning to allow certain kinds of businesses to open their doors again, to expand the definition of those who can work or those businesses that can have their doors open,” he said.

The preconditions, the governor said, are widespread testing, tracing those who have contacted people with confirmed cases and being able to treat the virus. It remained unclear Tuesday how long it will take for states or the federal government to largely address those issues, as Illinois has tested 110,616 people for the virus, an increase of just 4,848 from Monday.

That’s far short of the state’s goal of testing 10,000 daily, which would allow adequate tracking of the virus, according to experts.

On the tracing front, Pritzker said the state is looking at what Massachusetts is doing in establishing a “case tracing collaborative” using “good old-fashioned shoe leather to make sure and call every single person that may have come in contact with somebody who has COVID-19.”

As there’s currently no treatment for the virus and a vaccine is likely at least one year away, officials said the treatment aspect is up in the air as well.