CAPITOL RECAP: Illinois news week in review

SPRINGFIELD – While African-Americans make up just less than 15 percent of Illinois’ population, they account for approximately 43 percent of the state’s COVID-19 fatalities and 28 percent of its confirmed cases, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
In a virtual town hall meeting on the issue earlier this week, state public health and African-American community leaders agreed that COVID-19 is not creating, but is laying bare longstanding public health disparities along racial lines.
“COVID-19 is putting these long-lasting inequities on display,” said Congresswoman Robin Kelly, a Democrat who represents Illinois’ 2nd Congressional District in the south suburbs of Chicago and serves as the Congressional Black Caucus Health Braintrust chair. “The adage is true – when they get a cold, we get pneumonia.”
IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said a number of factors – such as preexisting conditions like high blood pressure and diabetes, which are more prevalent in black communities – are contributing to the disproportionate impact of COVID-19, making the “horrific” statistics “not totally unexpected.”
Ezike and various leaders also said African-Americans often live in more crowded, multigenerational homes, and many still must work in public-facing positions because they are essential yet low-wage workers who cannot afford to take time off.
“We believe that these disparities, or these differences, are the result of injustices, things like redlining (excluding certain neighborhoods from access to financial services), economic disinvestment, less access to health care or health insurance, food insecurity, the list goes on,” Dr. Kiran Joshi, co-director of the Cook County Department of Public Health, said in the virtual town hall.
While Joshi said there is an “increasing understanding” in public health and government that the underlying reason for such disparities is “structural racism,” he noted, “No single local public health department or health care organization or elected official could do this on their own.”
For leaders throughout African-American communities statewide, current efforts are focusing on local community outreach with trusted organizations, a call for greater testing and data collection, and a focus on promoting available state and local resources.
On Friday, April 10, Gov. JB Pritzker announced plans for greater testing and available alternative housing in black communities as well.
* * *
CORONAVIRUS CASES AND DEATHS: The Illinois Department of Public Health on Thursday, April 16, announced 1,140 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 125 virus-related deaths over the previous 24 hours, by far the highest single-day death total since Pritzker’s disaster declaration went into effect March 9.
Since the pandemic first appeared in Illinois, the state has recorded 25,733 confirmed cases of the disease, including 1,072 deaths. COVID-19 cases have now been recorded in 90 of the state’s 102 counties. The state has tested 122,589 people for the virus, an increase of 5,660 in the past 24 hours.
Dr. Ngozi Ezike, the department’s director, said “community mitigation strategies” such as washing hands frequently, cleaning commonly-used items, wearing a mask when outside and social distancing are contributing to a “slowed rate of increase.”
Both she and Pritzker said the number of residents who have or had COVID-19 is likely higher than what the state reports due to lack of available tests.
“We have to stay the course,” Ezike said. “...Remember that actions that we take today will set us up for a better future. We are doing this together.”
The governor added that one “mitigation measure” he is contemplating is a mandate for residents to wear masks in public.
* * *
REGIONAL COORDINATION: Gov. JB Pritzker announced Thursday, April 16, that he and six other Midwestern governors have agreed to coordinate with one another as they make plans for reopening their economies after the COVID-19 pandemic subsides.
Pritzker, a Democrat, joined Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D), Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R), Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D), Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb (R), Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D) in announcing the regional effort.
“Our number one priority when analyzing when best to reopen our economy is the health and safety of our citizens. We will make decisions based on facts, science, and recommendations from experts in health care, business, labor, and education,” the governors said in a joint statement.
The governors said they will consider at least four factors in determining when best to reopen their economies: sustained control of the rate of new infections and hospitalizations; enhanced ability to test for the disease and trace the routes of its spread; sufficient health care capacity to handle a resurgence; and best practices for social distancing in the workplace.
The governors stressed that not all parts of the economy, and not all regions, will reopen at the same time.
“Phasing in sectors of our economy will be most effective when we work together as a region,” the governors said. “This doesn’t mean our economy will reopen all at once, or that every state will take the same steps at the same time. But close coordination will ensure we get this right. Over time, people will go back to work, restaurants will reopen, and things will go back to normal. We look forward to working together as one region to tackle this challenge together.”
During his daily media briefing in Chicago, Pritzker gave little by way of response to questions about why the states of Missouri and Iowa were not included in the group.
“We would love to have as many states as want to join as a part of it. Iowa chose not to be part of this,” he said. “I know they don't have a stay-at-home rule, you know, yet in place. They've made a lot of different decisions than we have.”
* * *
JOBLESS CLAIMS: In the week ending April 11, another 141,049 Illinoisans filed initial unemployment claims, bringing the total number during the latest four weeks of the novel coronavirus pandemic to more than 634,000 in the state.
About 60,000 fewer initial claims were made last week than were made the week prior, bringing the four-week moving average to 158,656.
Since March 1, the state processed 12 times the number of claims it did in the same span last year and 5 times more than it did during the first six weeks of the Great Recession of 2008-2009.
Nationally, 5.25 million people made initial unemployment claims last week. That was a decrease of about 1.37 million from the week prior, but it upped the four-week moving average to about 5.5 million claims.
“The advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 8.2 percent for the week ending April 4, an increase of 3.1 percentage points from the previous week's unrevised rate,” according to the U.S. Department of Labor. “This marks the highest level of the seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate in the history of the seasonally adjusted series.”
The previous high was 7 percent in May 1975.
* * *
TESTING AND PPE PURCHASES: On Thursday, April 16, Gov. JB Pritzker announced that the state has significantly increased its capacity to perform COVID-19 screening tests and its ability to supply hospitals and health care centers with personal protective equipment, or PPE.
One of the biggest obstacles to expanding the state’s testing capacity, the governor’s office said in a news release, has been the lack of testing equipment, and specifically the swabs and “viral transport media,” or VTM.
Pritzker announced Thursday that it had secured commitments from state universities and outside vendors to supply the state with “an abundance” of those materials to stock state laboratories and other labs throughout the state.
In addition, the administration announced that the equipment manufacturer Thermo Fisher Scientific has addressed problems previously identified with its COVID-19 testing machines, and the five machines it provided to the state are now operational, and Thermo Fisher has prioritized Illinois as a customer of its equipment and testing procedures.
“Those five machines that we had concerns about are now up and running with reliable results, so reliable that as we ramp up over the next week, we're estimating additional capacity of thousands more tests per day at our state labs alone,” Pritzker said.
Illinois’ recommended testing criteria will now include “all those who are experiencing COVID-like symptoms,” according to the governor’s office. The new guidance will apply to state-run drive-thru testing centers and will be offered to medical providers across Illinois, although those with mild symptoms are still encouraged to call a medical provider before seeking a COVID-19 test.
Finally, Pritzker said the state has also managed to purchase enough personal protective equipment to keep hospitals and first responders in supply for at least the next few weeks.
* * *
FANTASY SPORTS CASE: A statute dating back to the early 1800s cannot be applied to daily fantasy sports betting, Illinois’ highest court ruled Thursday, April 16. Fantasy sports, the court ruled, are games dominated by skill, not by chance.
In April 2016, Colin Dew-Becker and Andrew Wu competed in a fantasy NBA contest through the website FanDuel. They each paid $109 — a $100 wager and $9 fee to the company. Wu’s team scored almost double the points Dew-Becker’s team did, making him the winner.
Dew-Becker filed a lawsuit three days later to recover his bet. Under a centuries-old Illinois law called the Loss Recovery Act — passed in 1819, one year after Illinois became a state and 40 years before the Civil War — those on the losing end of an illegal wager have a legal avenue to get their money back.
In order for that to be a possibility, however, that money had to be lost while gambling. The state Supreme Court, after consulting recently-published peer-reviewed studies, ruled that while nothing in the act’s language omits internet contests from its purview, daily fantasy sports bets do not fit the definition of gambling as dictated by law.
“Because the outcomes of head-to-head DFS contests are predominately skill based, we conclude that (Dew-Becker) was not engaged in ‘gambling’ with (Wu) as required” under statute, Chief Justice Anne Burke wrote in the opinion. “... We determine here only that the DFS contest at issue in this case does not fall under the current legal definition of gambling.”
Justice Lloyd Karmeier, whose retirement takes effect in December, was the lone justice among six to dissent. Justice Michael Burke, who is not related to the chief justice, did not participate in this case. He was appointed to replace retired Justice Robert Thomas on March 1, after arguments in the case were heard.
* * *
BUDGET HOLE: Gov. JB Pritzker’s administration estimates state revenues will come up billions of dollars shorter than expected this fiscal year and next due to the novel coronavirus’s economic impact.
The Governor’s Office of Management and Budget revised revenue estimates downward by $2.7 billion for the state’s current fiscal year, which ends June 30. About $1 billion of that decline is due to the three-month extension of the income tax filing deadline.
The impact to Illinois’ next fiscal year, beginning July 1, is two-fold. GOMB estimates the state will experience a shortfall of at least $4.6 billion in revenue, which, coupled with short-term borrowing needed this fiscal year, means the next state budget will be $6.2 billion short.
It is a trend shared by “every state,” the governor said.
“That’s true regardless of political affiliation and regardless of how fast or slow a state’s leadership moved to implement social distancing measures,” Pritzker said Wednesday, April 15, in Chicago. “Even those few states still operating without a stay-at-home order are facing massive fiscal hardships.”
The estimated budget deficit for fiscal year 2021 is $7.4 billion if voters do not approve the graduated income tax structure change Pritzker has championed since taking office.
Currently, Illinois’ constitution dictates a flat income tax framework, charging the same tax rate for all residents regardless of income. The graduated structure would allow the state to charge higher income tax rates on greater levels of income.
In response to questioning from reporters, Pritzker said that amendment may be necessary “now more than ever.”
Pritzker’s office said he is calling on Congress to pass an additional aid package, on top of the $2.2 trillion CARES Act which already passed, to provide funding to states.
* * *
MENTAL HEALTH TOWN HALL: State lawmakers put mental health on center stage Wednesday, April 15, during a virtual town hall in which medical professionals offered advice to Illinoisans struggling with the mental and emotional pressures of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hosted by Chicago Democrats Rep. Ann Williams, Rep. Yoni Pizer and Sen. Sara Feigenholtz, the town hall laid out the mental health challenges related to COVID-19’s social and economic disruptions and offered therapies and solutions to people affected.
“I don't think any of us is immune to the challenges we're facing. Many of us feel anxious, fearful, sad, and we're experiencing a range of emotions, a lot of ups and downs,” Williams said.
Licensed clinic social worker Alexa James. who is executive director of the Chicago affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), said people are dealing with four main mental health challenges during COVID-19 – having fulfilling connections with other people; the ability to adapt to change; the ability to handle trauma; and maintaining productive activity.
James said unsettled routines have especially disrupted people’s sense of purpose, which is why people stuck at home should not suddenly expect themselves to be more productive.
“Be compassionate with yourself. Be kind to yourself,” she said. “Our expectations, we get married to them, and then when we don't do them we get really disappointed. And I don't think we have any room for that right now.”
James suggested people try something positive every day in the name of self-care, whether it is “one creative thing,” “one connective thing,” “one productive thing” or “one self-care thing.”
Dr. Carri Hill, a psychologist with Jewish Family and Children’s Services in Chicago, pointed out that the major routines of school and family life have been upended, as many parents have to juggle working from home, running their households and helping their kids with remote learning.
She said that parents should lower the academic expectations they have for their children because we are in “survival mode” during this crisis.
* * *
CHICAGO TAVERN SUES: A Chicago tavern that was closed since March 16 due to the COVID-19 outbreak in Illinois filed a lawsuit this week against an insurance company for refusing to pay out a claim under the tavern’s “business interruption” policy.
Attorneys for Maillard Tavern said during a video news conference Wednesday, April 15, that the actions by Wisconsin-based Society Insurance are part of a pattern by insurance companies nationwide of denying any and all such claims and arguing the policies do not cover business losses caused by a pandemic.
“Maillard Tavern made a claim. Society Insurance Co. denied it, although they accepted the premium payment for it,” Antonio Romanucci, one of the attorneys handling the case, said. “Instead, the insurance industry as a whole is blanketly refusing to honor business interruption claims.”
The suit, filed in Cook County Circuit Court, seeks an unspecified amount of damages to be determined by an appraisal, and it asks the court to appoint an independent “umpire” if appraisers from the two sides cannot agree on an amount.
The case is the first one of its type in Illinois stemming from the COVID-19 outbreak, but attorneys said they expect there will be many more, and there have been similar suits filed in other states.
* * *
ICU BEDS AND VENTILATORS: The percentage of intensive care beds and ventilators in use in Illinois remained relatively flat since last week as state officials on Tuesday, April 14, announced another encouraging sign that Illinois is “flattening the curve” in dealing with the novel coronavirus disease, or COVID-19.
However, that and the fact the number of virus-related deaths are doubling every 5.5 days now — as opposed to every 2.5 days at the beginning of April — does not mean there are immediate plans to lift a stay-at-home order that’s been in place since March 21.
“Of course you need to continue to stay home,” Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said. “We keep talking about flattening the curve. The reason that the doubling time is prolonging is because of these measures that have been dictated and that have been followed.”
Gov. JB Pritzker’s stay-at-home order is scheduled to continue through at least April 30. On March 22, COVID-19 cases were doubling every two days, as opposed to approximately 8 days as of April 12, according to the governor’s office.
“To be clear, there is nothing good about twice as many people having this virus — or worse, dying from it — no matter how long it takes,” Pritzker said. “But we won't get to zero cases overnight. The fact that our doubling rate continues to increase in every metric is a clear demonstration that there is a deceleration of virus transmission.”
There were 1,189 intensive care beds in use by COVID-19 patients Monday, an increase of 23 from last week. That means COVID-19 patients are now occupying 40 percent of ICU beds, down from 43 percent last week, as the state added 278 beds in that span. As of Monday, 33 percent of ICU beds were available as opposed to 35 percent a week ago.
As of Monday, 55 percent of ventilators were available, down from 57 percent last week. COVID-19 patients are using 796 ventilators as compared to 821 last week, while 602 non-COVID patients are using ventilators, up from 377 last week. The state now has 1,742 ventilators open, as it increased its available ventilators by approximately 350 since last week.
* * *
REOPENING THE ECONOMY: Gov. JB Pritzker on Tuesday, April 14, echoed his comments from several briefings prior in saying the reopening of the state’s economy will be reexamined each day when more information is available. He also noted that he has talked with neighboring governors about presenting a united front when they eventually, gradually reopen sectors of the economy.
“Our goal, of course, for this is to start to think about, you know, what are the preconditions for beginning to allow certain kinds of businesses to open their doors again, to expand the definition of those who can work or those businesses that can have their doors open,” he said.
The preconditions, the governor said, are widespread testing, tracing those who have contacted people with confirmed cases and being able to treat the virus. It remained unclear Tuesday how long it will take for states or the federal government to largely address those issues, as Illinois has tested 110,616 people for the virus, an increase of just 4,848 from Monday.
That’s far short of the state’s goal of testing 10,000 daily, which would allow adequate tracking of the virus, according to experts.
On the tracing front, Pritzker said the state is looking at what Massachusetts is doing in establishing a “case tracing collaborative” using “good old-fashioned shoe leather to make sure and call every single person that may have come in contact with somebody who has COVID-19.”
As there’s currently no treatment for the virus and a vaccine is likely at least one year away, officials said the treatment aspect is up in the air as well.
In a news release Tuesday, Senate Republican leader Bill Brady, of Bloomington, called on the governor to convene a meeting with the four legislative leaders “to share what planning is underway as it relates to the reopening of our state.”
Pritzker said he speaks with the leaders “all the time” individually and would be open to a digital meeting with the four leader
* * *
STATE'S COVID-19 COSTS: The state of Illinois spent almost $170 million on cleaning supplies, face masks, gloves, thermometers and other supplies to battle the novel coronavirus in roughly three weeks, according to data from the comptroller’s office.
Since March 24, the state submitted 64 orders for personal protective gear, ventilators and other essential equipment from companies including Costco and Menards.
Comptroller Susana Mendoza’s office published an online tool showing all purchases — including the amount spent and product obtained — in an effort, a spokesperson said, to increase transparency.
“I hope our online portal showing Illinois’ investment in fighting this deadly virus will help drive home the message that none of this should be taken lightly and that people need to stay at home and stay safe,” Mendoza said in a statement. “As long as this unprecedented public health crisis continues, my office will prioritize payments for the tools and supplies our frontline health care workers need to protect themselves, their patients and our communities.”
Illinois spent $1.86 million on such products Monday, April 13. Those include gloves, dry erase markers, steno books and hospital supplies for alternate care facilities in Blue Island, Elgin and Melrose Park.
The greatest single-day expenditure came April 10, when the state spent $34.69 million on goggles, face shields, gowns, post-mortem bags, clip boards, testing equipment and other goods. Over $7.45 million was spent that day on ventilators.
The running total of state resources invested was $168.52 million as of Monday.
* * *
NOVEMBER ELECTION: While Gov. JB Pritzker said Tuesday, April 14, it is looking increasingly like things “may not be back to normal” by November as the world awaits a COVID-19 vaccine, “democracy must go on,” and he urged the Illinois General Assembly to pass a plan to expand mail-in balloting when they are able to reconvene.
* * *
WAGE GARNISHMENTS: Gov. JB Pritzker signed another executive order Tuesday, April 14, preventing the garnishment of wages except in certain circumstances such as for child support payments or spousal maintenance obligations through the remainder of the disaster declaration.
* * *
UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS: Illinois House Republicans on Monday, April 13, called on Gov. JB Pritzker to do more to handle the unprecedented volume of new claims for unemployment benefits coming into the Illinois Department of Employment Security, even if that means reassigning workers there from other state agencies.
“Every day, my office and my colleagues' office, Democrat and Republican, are inundated with calls and emails asking for help in filing for unemployment,” House Minority Leader Jim Durkin, of Western Springs, said during a video news conference. “These are people desperately asking for help telling me they can afford to pay their rent, buy their groceries for their family.”
Since the week that ended March 14, IDES has reported receiving more than half a million new claims for unemployment, due mainly to people being laid off from businesses that have been ordered closed during the COVID-19 pandemic. That number far exceeds all previous records for new unemployment claims.
The GOP news conference took place just a few hours before Pritzker’s daily news briefing in Chicago in which he said IDES has been doing everything it can to handle the volume of claims coming in, including upgrading its online application system and hiring back recently-retired employees. But he said the system used to process applications wasn’t designed to handle the volume of claims coming in.
“Remember that the computer system that was built to handle unemployment claims for our state was built in 2010 in the wake of the Great Recession, and it was built with the idea that unemployment would never really exceed what we saw in 2008 and 2009,” Pritzker said. “But today, we are seeing five times that number of claims.”
Pritzker said the IDES call center operates with a staff of 173 employees and that it recently updated its phone system to handle more calls. He also said the agency is establishing an outside call center with an additional 200 agents to field calls.
In addition, he said, the state has worked with a number of tech companies to upgrade the unemployment website to launch an automated “web bot” that can provide answers to frequently asked questions during all hours.
Since March 1, Pritzker said, IDES staff have worked a combined 6,500 hours of overtime and have processed more than 273,000 unemployment claims. That, however, is only a little more than half of the 513,000 new claims that have been filed during that time.
* * *
WORKERS' COMPENSATION: Certain essential workers in Illinois who believe they contracted COVID-19 on the job will now be automatically covered by workers’ compensation.
Illinoisans injured on the job normally must prove their illness or injury was directly caused by their duties. But in an emergency ruling Monday, April 13, the Illinois Workers’ Compensation Commission ordered that “COVID-19 first responder(s) and front-line worker(s)” who say they contracted the illness because of their job will automatically be presumed to be telling the truth so they can receive workers’ compensation benefits.
“We owe (essential workers) a debt that we can never fully repay. But to start, we can give them the peace of mind to know that they will be covered if they fall ill on the job,” Pritzker said during his daily COVID-19 briefing Monday in Chicago.
The ruling, which can last up to 150 days, applies to many of the “essential workers” defined under Pritzker’s stay-at-home order. They include health care workers, police and fire personnel, corrections officers, grocery store workers, food producers and postal workers.
“As a result of their sacrifice, nurses in Illinois are starting to get sick and infected,” said Alice Johnson, executive director of the Illinois Nurses Association. “Sadly, we have seen some employers argue with nurses about where they became infected, completely ignoring the obvious risk created by the work that they do every day.”
Johnson said more than 200 doctors and nurses worldwide have died because of COVID-19 exposure on the job. At least one employee of an Illinois health care facility has died from COVID-19, when a Joliet nursing home worker died earlier this month.
“Due to this change, there will now be a fair and reasonable presumption that a nurse who becomes infected with COVID-19 during this crisis became infected on the job,” she said, “which will then ensure that she receives the workers’ compensation benefits that are rightly deserved.”
A group of nine business organizations, including the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association, Illinois Retail Merchants Association and Illinois Hotel and Lodging Association, came out against the commission’s ruling.
“This commission chose to suddenly impose a drastic policy change that will significantly increase costs and require employers to pay for medical expenses and salary benefits if an employee is diagnosed with COVID-19 without proof the illness was contracted at the workplace,” the group said in a statement.
* * *
STAY-AT-HOME ORDER: Gov. JB Pritzker hinted during his Monday, April 13, briefing that he and his team are mulling a gradual return to normalcy, saying that “it's likely that there will be adjustments to the orders that we've put in place.”
“We want to lift these orders as soon as we can. We want to get things back to normal as soon as we can,” the governor said. He stressed, however, that doctors and scientists will need to weigh in and that “it's not like we're anywhere near” herd immunity or a treatment for COVID-19.
Pritzker said that every day he and his team look at the numbers and ask about the direction the curves of cases and deaths are headed. Although “the curve seems to be leveling,” Pritzker said, “we haven’t gotten there yet.”
“In order for you to get to a point where you want to start moving significantly back to normalcy, you need widespread testing,” he said, as well as a contact tracing system that identifies infected people and notifies who they came in contact with.
Pritzker added that widespread testing has yet to happen anywhere in the U.S., especially Illinois, where the state has yet to meet its testing goal of 10,000 per day.
Pritzker also stressed that he has yet to come to a decision on whether to lift or extend the stay-at-home order when it ends April 30, but in a hypothetical first phase of opening up the state, he would be asking questions such as, “What rules do you have to put in place?” “Does everybody wear a mask,” and “What are the rules for each industry?”
“A manufacturer is very different than a clothing store,” he said.
The governor on Wednesday, April 15, added, “decisions need to be made soon” about schools, so parents and students have an idea of what the next two months will be like. A final determination will come “in the next two weeks,” he said.
* * *
HEALTH INITIATIVES: Gov. JB Pritzker’s administration announced new initiatives Saturday, April 11, to extend telehealth services and mental health support throughout the state to support people who are coping, either physically or mentally, with the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19.
The state Department of Human Services began an emotional support resource for those feeling COVID-19-related stresses. It is free of charge and anonymous. Those interested can access it by texting “TALK” to 552020 or “HABLAR” for Spanish-language services.
Once a message is sent, a counselor from one of 62 community mental health centers will call and listen.
“We recognize that the mental well-being of Illinois is strained as a result of the pandemic,” Kia Coleman, Department of Human Services’ assistant secretary, said. “... We would like Illinois Call for Calm to be another resource to address these fears and concerns.”
Illinoisans may also send a message to that number with other key words, including “UNEMPLOYMENT,” FOOD” or “SHELTER” to receive helpful information.
Pritzker additionally announced a telehealth program for those experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, but who do not need emergency or other in-person care. It is designed to allow residents to recover at home, thereby easing the burden on the state’s hospitals.
Southern Illinois University’s School of Medicine is serving those in southern and central Illinois — throughout Carbondale, the Metro East St. Louis, Quincy, Decatur and Springfield, Pritzker said. The phone number to reach this service, 833-673-5669, became available Monday, April 13.
OSF Health Care is serving northern central Illinois communities such as Alton, Peoria, Champaign-Urbana, Monmouth, Ottawa, Bloomington and Pontiac. That hotline, 217-545-5100, became operable Saturday.
A similar program for northern Illinoisans will launch this week, Pritzker said.
* * *
TESTING IN COMMUNITIES OF COLOR: Gov. JB Pritzker on Friday, April 10, announced increased testing for COVID-19 in Illinois communities of color, which officials say disproportionately suffer from the disease.
Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago will partner with four health centers that serve low-income and underserved residents of the city’s west and south sides to perform 400 additional daily tests over the next several days. In the Metro East area, three locations of the Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation system will test an additional 470 people per day.
“We're making sure that our plans reflect equity in access, in testing and in treatment. And we're asking the same of healthcare providers across the state,” Pritzker said at Friday’s daily briefing in Chicago.
Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said black people are five times more likely to die from the disease than white people, in part because they experience higher rates of other ailments like heart disease, stroke, cancer, asthma and diabetes.
Black Illinoisans are also more likely to work jobs with a higher risk of exposure, as well as be underinsured or have less access to medical care.
“We will not stand idly by while one segment of the population bears an unfortunate, heightened burden of this disease,” Ezike said.
Along with increased testing for minority communities, Pritzker said the state will soon distribute to hospitals 15 testing machines from Illinois-based Abbott Labs, which can give results within minutes. Four will go to Chicago, three to the Metro East, three to Illinois Department of Human Services facilities and five to state Department of Corrections facilities.
Pritzker also announced new state guidance to prevent discrimination in medical treatment along many demographic lines, including race and ability.
* * *
GUN LICENSING: Gun owners now have more time to renew a firearm owners identification card and concealed carry license in Illinois.
Emergency rules filed by the Illinois State Police ease renewal requirements during the novel coronavirus pandemic. A submitted renewal application ensures extension of current FOID and CCL permits through the length of the state of emergency declared by Gov. JB Pritzker, plus 12 more months following its expiration.
The ISP said Friday, April 10, in a news release, however, that personnel will continue to prohibit those who are restricted from either license from obtaining one.
“These emergency rules help ensure that honest gun owners will not be blocked from making firearm purchases,” Richard Pearson, executive director of the Illinois State Rifle Association, said in a statement. “It has taken some time to get to this point, but we are pleased with the end result.”
He added these rules, which are effective immediately, are the result of “a few weeks of conversations” with the state police.
“The state police now has more time to analyze each renewal application to make sure no one slips through the cracks," Sen. Julie Morrison, a Democrat from Lake Forest, said in a statement. "The order from ISP also empowers them to prioritize the work they know will be most important in preventing gun violence."
Those with a license to carry concealed firearms will also not need to present authentication of the required three-hour training immediately, but must do so within 12 months of the termination of Pritzker’s emergency declaration.
* * *
DRIVER'S DEADLINES: Secretary of State Jesse White has extended driver’s license, identification card and vehicle registration expiration dates by at least 90 days after driver services facilities reopen. The extension previously had been only 30 days.
In a statement Friday, April 10, White said it “is the right thing to do.”
“It will ensure driver’s licenses, ID cards and vehicle registrations remain valid during this pandemic and will help alleviate the rush of customers visiting facilities once they reopen,” he said.
Facilities were closed after Gov. JB Pritzker issued a stay-at-home order, and will remain shuttered through at least April 30. Illinoisans can renew vehicle registrations, apply for a vehicle title and obtain and renew a driver’s license online at www.cyberdriveillinois.com.
