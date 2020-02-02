CAPITOL RECAP: In plea deal, former Illinois state senator agrees to cooperate with ongoing investigations

Senate Bill 667, sponsored by Sen. Andy Manar, a Bunker Hill Democrat, caps the cost at $100 for a 30-day supply, a significant reduction for many diabetes patients currently paying hundreds of dollars per month for the life-saving medication.

The law takes effect Jan. 1, 2021. Each year after that, insurers are allowed to raise the out-of-pocket cost by the rate of health care inflation.

“Diabetes affects people from all walks of life. It doesn’t discriminate between those who can afford medication and unconscionable costs and those who cannot,” Pritzker said during a bill-signing ceremony at a public health clinic in Springfield.

Megan Blair, a diabetes patient from Harristown, said she has frequently been forced to ration her insulin supply because she couldn’t afford the $1,800 per month she was being charged.

“I’ve been in and out of the hospital, close to being in a diabetic coma more than once due to not taking my medication like I should – not because I wanted to, but because I had no choice but to ration the insulin I did have,” she said.

Diabetes affects more than 30 million people in the United States, including an estimated 1.3 million in Illinois.