CAPITOL RECAP: Lawmakers returning to Springfield for 3-day session

SPRINGFIELD – Illinois lawmakers will return to Springfield next week for the first time in more than two months to take up a state budget and other critical matters while following strict social distancing and public safety guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic.
During teleconference caucus meetings Wednesday, May 13, House and Senate Democrats were told the special session will run from Wednesday, May 20, through Friday, May 22.
Before returning to the capital, lawmakers are being asked to sign a pledge stipulating they will be tested for COVID-19, regardless of whether they have symptoms or have been previously infected. They will also be required to wear face coverings, undergo temperature checks on session days, travel alone and stay in separate hotel rooms, follow social distancing guidelines and avoid extracurricular activities.
The House will meet in the Bank of Springfield Center, a convention center a few blocks from the Statehouse. The Senate plans to meet in the Senate chamber of the Capitol.
Security at the BoS Center will be provided by the Illinois State Police and all people entering the building will be required to pass through a metal detector to prevent weapons from being carried into the facility. All people will also be required to wear face coverings and submit to a touchless temperature check. Anyone with a temperature of more than 100 degrees will be required to leave.
The House is also recommending that lawmakers and staff who are at risk of serious illness from COVID-19 – people over age 65 or with pre-existing conditions – consider not traveling to Springfield for the special session.
* * *
RESTORE ILLINOIS: All four regions outlined by the governor’s Restore Illinois reopening plan are on track to move into the next phase of reopening on May 29, according to Illinois Department of Public Health data, including a case positivity rate for each region of less than the 20 percent maximum.
“Every region is so far meeting all the metrics,” Gov. JB Pritzker said Thursday, May 14.
Phase 3, titled “Recovery,” allows offices, retail shops, barbershops and salons to reopen to the public with safety precautions and limited capacity. Mandatory face coverings and social distancing will still remain, as well as the 10-person limit to social gatherings.
Pritzker said that even if one county in a region does not meet IDPH’s metrics for moving into the next phase, then that county would still be allowed if the region as a whole meets the metrics.
“There will be some areas that will be a bigger hotspot than another area within a region. But we didn't want to hold back a region because there's one hotspot,” Pritzker said.
A second benchmark is that a region should have no overall increase in hospitalizations for COVID-like illnesses over a 28-day period. So far in May, he said, all regions have reported substantial decreases in hospitalization rates: an 18.6 percent decrease in the northeast region; a 35.8 percent decrease in the north-central region; a 44.4 percent decrease in the central region; and a 54.3 percent decrease in the southern region.
The third requirement is that a region have a “surge capacity” of at least 14 percent of its surgical beds, intensive care unit beds and ventilators. Pritzker said all four regions of the state were meeting that benchmark.
Despite those numbers, Pritzker said Illinois still has not hit its “peak” in the spread of COVID-19, which was originally estimated to happen in mid-May. He said that because the state has been successful in slowing the spread of the disease, it has also pushed back the time when the peak will occur, which is now expected to happen in mid-June.
* * *
REQUEST FOR PUBLIC HEARING: Republicans in the Illinois General Assembly said Thursday, May 14, that when lawmakers return to the Capitol next week, they intend to push for changes to Gov. JB Pritzker’s plan for reopening the economy, a plan he dubbed “Restore Illinois.”
“I have heard members from both caucuses suggest this plan should be vetted and revised,” Senate Minority Leader Bill Brady, of Bloomington, said in a letter to Senate President Don Harmon (D-Oak Park) that he released to the media. “I also believe this should be done in a public setting, which can be undertaken using available technology and social-distancing protocols when we convene in Springfield.”
During a video news conference Thursday, a group of House Republicans argued that Pritzker’s plan is too restrictive and that progress toward a full reopening is too slow.
“One of the problems I have going from 3 to 4 is, when you open up the businesses in 3, you have no childcare for them,” said Rep. Mike Murphy, a Springfield Republican. “I think this whole plan needs to be reevaluated. I don't see how these businesses can open up in Phase 3 without viable childcare. I also question why restaurants, once again, are part of Phase 4 where in many other states, they're already opening. We have over 30 counties that border states with restaurants open right now.”
Rep. Avery Bourne, R-Morrisonville, said she thinks the arrangements of the four regions is “arbitrary” and that three of the four regions – all except the northeast region, including Chicago – should already be in Phase 3.
* * *
CORONAVIRUS CASES & DEATHS: The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 3,239 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, May 14, among 22,678 tests, for a positive rate of just over 14 percent. More than half a million Illinoisans have been tested, which is about 4 percent of the population, and 87,937 have tested positive.
IDPH also reported 138 new deaths from the virus, bringing the state’s total to 3,928.
“The number of cases that we're identifying is proportional to the number of tests,” IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said during Thursday’s virtual briefing. “And we've increased our cases because we've increased the amount of testing we've done, and we hope to keep doing that.”
There were 4,473 people hospitalized with the disease in Illinois as of midnight, including 1,132 in intensive care and 689 on ventilators.
* * *
'GET HIRED' INITIATIVE: Gov. JB Pritzker on Thursday, May 14, announced new resources to help the hundreds of thousands of people unemployed in Illinois, unveiling an online portal that will offer job training and connect job seekers with prospective employers.
Get Hired Illinois is a “one-stop shop” for job seekers of all levels and backgrounds to access career training programs, virtual job fairs and opportunities to connect with employers, the governor said.
“It's critical that our state do everything possible to help our residents get back to work, whether returning to positions that they once held or with employers who are seeking to hire,” Pritzker said during his daily COVID-19 briefing from his Chicago home.
The state says Get Hired currently features 60,000 available jobs, and that more than 70 employers have committed to hosting virtual job fairs on the site.
Starting June 1, unemployed Illinoisans will also qualify for free, unlimited access to courses through Coursera, an online platform that offers thousands of courses and hundreds of specializations.
Coursera will focus on training in the information technology field, which is in high demand as workplaces operate remotely during the pandemic. After finishing online programs, participants can continue their studies at a local community college or university. Free access to Coursera will run through the end of the year.
* * *
JOBLESS CLAIMS: The U.S. saw nearly 3 million more unemployment claims the week ending May 9, including another 72,993 in Illinois, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.
The 2.98 million claims nationwide in the week pushed the jobless claims in the first two months of the novel coronavirus pandemic to more than 36 million. The unprecedented number of claims made for a national unemployment rate of 15.7 percent the week ending May 2.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker acknowledges family members have been in Florida and Wisconsin during coronavirus shutdown
In Illinois, the number of new claims on the week was 1,483 fewer than the week prior. The number of new claims each week has gone down since a peak of 201,041 during the week of April 4. The Illinois Department of Employment Security said in a news release it has now processed 1,076,461 claims for regular unemployment benefits from March 1 through May 9.
Continued claims reached 756,441 in the state last week, which was the final period before contractors and self-employed persons were able to file for special federal pandemic unemployment assistance in Illinois.
While the number of initial claims for regular benefits has plateaued in the last two weeks, IDES will experience an increase in overall claims processed when the federal pandemic unemployment assistance claims data becomes available Thursday, May 21,” according to the department’s news release.
Gov. JB Pritzker said this week more than 50,000 applications had been filed through the state’s new pandemic unemployment assistance system since Monday, May 11.
* * *
'CONSEQUENCES' FOR REOPENING TOO EARLY: Gov. JB Pritzker on Wednesday, May 13, warned business owners and local governments of consequences they will face if they defy his stay-at-home order.
Pritzker said there are no “easy decisions” in a pandemic and said he sympathizes with local elected leaders struggling with difficult choices.
Illinois’ GOP House members want Congress to block Pritzker from withholding federal aid to municipalities
“But what I don’t have sympathy for is those so intent on disregarding science and logic, so afraid to tell their constituents what they may not want to hear – that they put more people's lives at risk,” the governor said during a virtual news conference from his home in Chicago.
Pritzker has faced pushback from local officials across the state who are seeking to reopen sectors of their economy earlier than the May 29 date when regions can begin moving to the third phase of his reopening plan.
But, Pritzker said, those leaders were not elected “to do what’s easy,” they were elected “to do what’s right.”
He also warned of consequences for businesses that try to reopen too quickly.
“For the small minority of businesses that choose to ignore the medical doctors and the data, and to ignore your legal obligations to residents of your community, there will be consequences,” he said.
Those include revocation of licenses for those businesses and professionals licensed by the state.
“Counties that try to reopen in defiance may not be reimbursed by FEMA for damages they cause, because they ignored the law,” he said. “Local law enforcement and the Illinois State Police can and will take action. But there is no consequence the state could impose that is greater than the harm that you will do to your own communities.”
* * *
LONG-TERM CARE FACILITIES: Gov. JB Pritzker on Wednesday, May 13, gave an update to the state’s strategy for dealing with spread at long-term care facilities. He also said a resident of the state-run Manteno Veterans Home who had been in hospice for several months recently tested positive for the virus and died.
Some elected officials in Missouri and neighboring Illinois were at odds Friday as Congress debated additional aid to states because of the coronavirus.
That facility had 30 residents of 220 and 19 employees of 307 test positive for the virus between April and May, and all residents have been tested recently. All positive residents and others contacted by them have been isolated.
He said one of 153 residents and none of the 219 staff at the LaSalle Veterans’ Home have tested positive; five of 51 residents and none of the 78 staff members at the Anna Veterans Home tested positive, although some staff tests were still pending; and there were no known positive residents or staff at the Illinois Veterans Home at Quincy, although more than 200 residents and 50 staff were awaiting results.
Pritzker said the state is testing residents even at long-term care facilities that do not have positive cases of the virus, as almost half of the state’s 3,792 COVID-19-related deaths can be tied to such facilities.
Those at state-run veterans homes face the same precautions as all long-term care facilities in Illinois, he said.
Since March 5, all visitors and staff have been screened before entry into the home, and by March 10 all vendors were barred from visiting facilities and off-campus activities and on-site construction projects were canceled. Family visits were confined to end-of-life visits as well.
He said the state has provided 30,000 tests to 129 facilities around the state. He said the state has also distributed personal protective equipment to all 102 counties, and local health departments distribute it to long-term care facilities.
* * *
BAILEY LAWSUIT: A document included in a downstate representative’s revised lawsuit against Gov. JB Pritzker suggests the governor does not have the authority to issue successive disaster proclamations.
On April 23, Republican Rep. Darren Bailey, from Xenia, first alleged the governor overstepped his power by declaring more than one state of emergency to address the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now, in amended arguments, Bailey cites a memo from the office of Republican Attorney General Jim Ryan in 2001 that says the Illinois Emergency Management Agency Act allows a governor to wield expanded authority only “for up to 30 days.”
Pritzker first issued a disaster proclamation on March 9. Since then, he has extended that proclamation twice, most recently through May 30.
In the 19-year-old memo, senior assistant attorney general Michael Luke wrote that expanding those emergency powers to last more than 30 days “would render the limitation clause meaningless.” Taking into account the rest of the law, he added, a governor would need permission from the General Assembly for any extension.
“This Attorney General opinion lays bare the overreach of the executive branch being perpetrated by this gamesmanship,” Thomas DeVore, Bailey’s attorney, wrote in the revised lawsuit filed Wednesday, May 13.
While that document is not legally binding, DeVore said the “optics” of its existence “will be horrific for the governor’s office,” especially because the attorney general's office did not disclose the memo to a judge sooner.
Pritkzer, during his daily COVID-19 update Wednesday in Chicago, said current Democratic Attorney General Kwame Raoul “has not issued that (memo) to us,” and pointed out that the office is representing him in this case.
Bailey is asking a judge to declare the governor’s second and third disaster proclamations unlawful and prevent him from issuing any further ones.
* * *
CABELLO LAWSUIT, OTHERS: A second Republican state representative who also filed a lawsuit challenging Gov. JB Pritzker’s emergency powers asked a judge Tuesday, May 12, to halt enforcement of the stay-at-home order until a court rules in his case.
Machesney Park Rep. John Cabello asked the Winnebago County Circuit Court for a temporary restraining order because, he said in a statement, the governor’s plan to reopen Illinois’ economy is “wholly inadequate.”
“I have filed my temporary restraining order to put the governor on notice that we are not going to let him dictate to local communities,” Cabello said. “I trust our local officials and our citizens more than I trust politicians from Springfield or Chicago.”
The outcome of Cabello’s case could affect all state residents. If a judge agrees Pritzker cannot legally issue successive 30-day disaster proclamations, it could release residents and businesses from the governor’s restrictions.
Thomas DeVore, Cabello’s attorney, said shortly after this request was filed Tuesday, the attorney general’s office asked the case be moved to a federal court. And earlier this week, lawyers also asked three other cases be moved to a federal court — one filed on behalf of a hair salon owner and two for a restauranteur with two establishments. All are represented by DeVore.
The attorney general’s office, which represents Pritzker, did not comment on its motivation for a change in venue.
In an interview, DeVore said while his clients did not file their challenges in federal court, they do not oppose the shift.
The three lawsuits filed by Sonja Harrison, owner of the Clay County-based Visible Changes Hair Salon, and Kevin Promenschenkel, owner of Poopy’s Pub & Grub in Carroll County and Dookie’s Pub & Grub in Clinton County, are nearly identical.
They are asking judges in three counties — now, federal courts — to agree their businesses were shuttered without an avenue to appeal, that the Emergency Management Agency Act cannot afford Pritzker the power to close businesses, and that the steps outlined in the Illinois Department of Public Health statute must be followed.
* * *
SUB-REGIONAL REOPENING PROPOSAL: Officials from Peoria County on Wednesday, May 13, unveiled their own COVID-19 reopening plan that breaks up north-central Illinois into a sub-region of 11 counties, which officials say will allow the area to take a more localized approach that protects public and economic health better than the state’s plan.
The proposed plan, which Peoria officials have dubbed “Restore Heart of Illinois,” seeks to amend Gov. JB Pritzker’s 4-region “Restore Illinois” plan by carving out an 11-county area within the 27-county North-Central region, which would include the metropolitan centers of Peoria and Bloomington.
The sub-region, which is based on commuter data, would include Peoria, Tazewell, Woodford, Fulton, Marshall, Stark, McLean, Livingston, Bureau, Putnam and LaSalle counties.
“They’re not really that different,” Peoria County Public Health Administrator Monica Hendrickson, who also has a background in epidemiology, said of the three-stage sub-region plan and the state’s five-phase plan.
“The difference is really in the details where, depending on the entity, we are asking for variations to maybe bring forward something that might not be seen until Phase 3 of recovery earlier in a stage,” Hendrickson said. “Likewise, we might also have things within a stage that line exactly with what the governor's public health approach is as well.”
Hendrickson announced the plan Wednesday during a virtual news conference with Peoria Mayor Jim Ardis and Peoria County Board Chairman Andrew Rand.
Hendrickson said the sub-region plan has support from major health care facilities in the area, including OSF St. Francis Medical Center, UnityPoint Health and Heartland Health Services.
Local officials in the Peoria area, including mayors and village presidents, voiced their support during Wednesday’s videoconference.
Ardis said the plan has been sent to Pritzker and IDPH for consideration, but he added officials still intend to move forward even if the state says no. He said it would take about a week to 10 days to implement the plan.
* * *
ACCURACY OF COUNTS: IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said Tuesday, May 12, there likely have been deaths related to COVID-19 in Illinois that were not recorded as such. She said that's because some may have died from certain symptoms that were not thought to be related to COVID-19 at the time of their passing, so they were not tested for the virus.
While the state counts deceased who test positive for the virus as COVID-19-related deaths, it tries to remove deaths that are clearly not caused by the virus from the official count, she said.
“So if there was a gunshot wound, an acute gunshot wound, if there was a motor vehicle accident, we know that that was not related to the COVID-positive status,” she said. “But in the case where someone was elderly or battling cancer, it is obviously less clear that the COVID-19 disease associated with the coronavirus didn't actually play a part in hastening the death so those deaths do stand.”
* * *
CONSTRUCTION PROJECT FUNDING: The Illinois department tasked with the state’s economic development launched a program Tuesday, May 12, providing grant funding to local governments for capital projects.
Its aim, said Michael Negron, assistant director of the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, is to return skilled laborers to work on road improvements, building upgrades and other ventures that can begin quickly at a time when communities are facing COVID-19-related economic struggles.
The Fast-Track Public Infrastructure Grants allocate $25 million from the Rebuild Illinois capital plan to “shovel-ready projects,” he said, or those that can begin construction within 90 days of receiving funding. Officials will prioritize those improvements in underserved areas.
Each award is worth from $500,000 to $5 million and represents the priority that Gov. JB Pritzker’s administration is placing on Illinois’ infrastructure, Negron said.
DCEO announced in March that it would accept applications for such projects until June 30 as part of a larger program worth $50 million. Officials are making half that pot of money more readily available for this new initiative.
* * *
PRITZKER STAFFER POSITIVE: All senior staff in Gov. JB Pritzker’s office are working from home after a senior staff member tested positive for COVID-19, the governor’s office announced Monday, May 11.
The unidentified staffer tested positive last week and has so far not shown any symptoms of the disease, but the person is reported to have been in close contact with the governor and other staff members.
Pritzker said during his daily COVID-19 briefing Monday in Chicago that he did not have direct contact with the individual, but that the person had taken part in large meetings with him and other staff. Pritzker also said that he has tested negative for the disease and was last tested Sunday morning.
Most of the estimated 125 employees in the governor’s office have been working from home for weeks, but about 20 staff members have been reporting to work in person at the James R. Thompson Center in Chicago, where Pritzker had been holding daily media briefings about the crisis. The governor halted weekend briefings Thursday, and Monday’s event was held via video conference.
Pritzker plans to continue his daily briefings, which are streamed live on Facebook, Twitter and other platforms.
In a news release, the governor’s office said staff members have followed safety protocols from the Illinois Department of Public Health, including daily temperature checks, wearing face coverings, and practicing social distancing and strict hygiene procedures.
* * *
TREATMENT DRUG: Illinois’ top health official on Monday, May 11, said the state has received its first shipment of Remdesivir, an antiviral drug that has proven early success as a treatment for COVID-19 patients.
Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the IDPH, said the federal government shipped 140 cases of Remdesivir vials to Illinois on Saturday. She said each case of the drug, which is injected intravenously, provides treatment to about five patients.
“The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases recently conducted a clinical trial and found that patients who received Remdesivir had a statistically significant shorter time to recovery, compared to those receiving a post placebo,” Ezike said during state leaders’ daily briefing on COVID-19.
Ezike said IDPH sent cases of Remdesivir to 14 hospitals around the state by considering hospitalization and intensive care data, as well as hospitals that are treating the most critically ill patients and patients of color.
“We do expect to receive more Remdesivir in the future, but our hope is that the allocation that we received on Saturday can already help to improve outcomes for some patients who need it most,” she said.
* * *
OIL PRODUCTION: Oil production in Illinois has been on the decline for many years, but a steep drop in demand brought on by the economic slowdown spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic has taken a big bite out of the industry.
“Our production for the first quarter was actually a little bit stronger, quarter-over-quarter, but there's no doubt that our production will decline in the second quarter,” Seth Whitehead, spokesman for the Illinois Petroleum Resources Board, said during an interview this week. “You know, just the eyeball test looking around, where I live in Fayette County, there are a lot of shut-ins at the moment. And right now, the price of oil is about $12 to $15 below where it needs to be for producers to turn a profit.”
According to the industry website oilmonster.com, Illinois crude oil was trading at $21.25 per barrel on April 3, well below the roughly $35 per barrel most producers need to turn a profit. But as most states have asked their residents to limit nonessential travel, demand for oil in the United States has plummeted, and on Thursday, May 7, Illinois crude was down to $10.50 per barrel.
Although it is a relatively small part of Illinois’ overall economy, oil production remains an important industry in parts of the state, especially southeast Illinois. Whitehead said one reason it is often overlooked is because the industry is concentrated in sparsely-populated counties.
* * *
ELECTIONS RULING CHALLENGED: The Illinois State Board of Elections has asked a federal judge to reconsider her order loosening requirements for third-party candidates to be included on November ballots this election cycle.
Rebecca Pallmeyer, chief judge of the Northern District federal court, in late April agreed with the state’s Libertarian and Green Parties that Gov. JB Pritzker’s stay-at-home and social distancing restrictions made gathering enough petition signatures by June 22 “practically impossible.”
Although both sides agreed “some easing” of those mandates were warranted, the elections board argued in a May 8 court filing that certain provisions of Pallmeyer’s order “will make it extremely difficult to comply with the various deadlines imposed by both state and federal law necessary for the orderly conduct of an election.”
For this cycle only, under the current order, petition signatures may be collected remotely, the judge ordered April 23. The deadline for candidates to submit those signatures to the board of elections was pushed to Aug. 7, more than six weeks after the deadline established by law.
And the number of signatures candidates representing third-parties are required to gather was cut by 90 percent.
The board of elections argued it did not have adequate time to consider the repercussions of the judge’s order during hearings due to their “expeditious nature.” After discussions with the 105 local election authorities, the board is now confident the decreased signature requirement and extended deadline “will severely impact their ability to conduct an accurate and orderly election on November 3, 2020,” according to a court document.
A hearing on the board’s request was scheduled in Pallmeyer’s court on Friday, May 15.
