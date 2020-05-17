CAPITOL RECAP: Lawmakers returning to Springfield for 3-day session

“But what I don’t have sympathy for is those so intent on disregarding science and logic, so afraid to tell their constituents what they may not want to hear – that they put more people's lives at risk,” the governor said during a virtual news conference from his home in Chicago.

Pritzker has faced pushback from local officials across the state who are seeking to reopen sectors of their economy earlier than the May 29 date when regions can begin moving to the third phase of his reopening plan.

But, Pritzker said, those leaders were not elected “to do what’s easy,” they were elected “to do what’s right.”

He also warned of consequences for businesses that try to reopen too quickly.

“For the small minority of businesses that choose to ignore the medical doctors and the data, and to ignore your legal obligations to residents of your community, there will be consequences,” he said.

Those include revocation of licenses for those businesses and professionals licensed by the state.