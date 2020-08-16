CAPITOL RECAP: Rep. Bailey's Pritzker lawsuit moved to Sangamon County

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported Thursday, Aug. 13, that there had been 1,834 new confirmed cases of the disease over the previous 24 hours, the highest single-day total since Saturday. That brought the statewide total number of cases to 200,427, or nearly 1.6 percent of the state’s population.

“I'm deeply concerned about the direction that the numbers are going across the state of Illinois,” Gov. JB Pritzker said during a public appearance in Bloomington on Thursday. “I'm also deeply concerned to make sure that we do as much as we can to provide the proper education for our kids. We all know from all the studies that in-person learning is better than e-learning in terms of the retention by kids for what they're learning about. And so, you know, I'm hopeful that schools across the state have the ability to offer in-person learning as well as e-learning. But I understand when schools have chosen to go all e-learning because the challenge is great.”