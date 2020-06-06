CAPITOL RECAP: State enters 'Recovery' phase of reopening, then grapples with statewide protests

"You have to dominate, if you don't dominate you're wasting your time. They're going to run over you. You're going to look like a bunch of jerks. You have to dominate," Trump told the governors, according to CBS news, which obtained audio recordings of the call.

“I wanted to take this moment — and I can't let it pass — to speak up and say that I've been extraordinarily concerned about the rhetoric that's been used by you,” Pritzker said, according to a transcript. “It's been inflammatory, and it’s not okay for that officer to choke George Floyd to death. But we have to call for calm. We have to have police reform called for. We've called out our national guard and our state police, but the rhetoric that's coming out of the White House is making it worse. And I need to say that people are feeling real pain out there and we've got to have national leadership in calling for calm and making sure that we're addressing the concerns of the legitimate peaceful protestors. That will help us to bring order.”