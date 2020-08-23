CAPITOL RECAP: University of Illinois test approval could be 'game changer,' officials say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gov. J.B. Pritzker and representatives of the University of Illinois announced a testing breakthrough on Wednesday, Aug. 19, which they said could eventually allow for greater suppression of new cases of the virus.

The state’s flagship public university was granted U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for rapid saliva-based testing similar to what is being used to test NBA players during their resumed season in Florida.

The test allows large-scale surveillance testing, is faster and cheaper than nasal swabs, and also identifies those who are not showing symptoms, according to UI President Timothy Killeen.

The rapid test, combined with contact tracing and other virus mitigation efforts, could help public health officials identify outbreaks before they get out of hand. Killeen said the UI has created an internal unit at the system level “that is working with the governor and his team to share the technology in Illinois.”

Officials from UI would not put a timeline on when the tests would be widely available, however, and the governor said it will not be immediate.