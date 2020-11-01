CAPITOL RECAP: Whole state nears COVID-19 mitigations amid 'tremendous wave'

SPRINGFIELD – In the midst of a second major wave of COVID-19, Gov. JB Pritzker said Wednesday, Oct. 28, that the state is far more prepared than it was in March and April, as it now has stockpiles of personal protective equipment and far greater testing capacity.
Still, Pritzker called the ongoing increase in virus spread a “tremendous wave” that’s affecting the whole nation. He was joined by Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly, and both men noted that State Police would be enforcing COVID-19 mitigation measures in the regions subjected to them.
Kelly said ISP has received referrals and complaints and worked with local health departments, local law enforcement, and the Illinois Department of Public Health in 37 different counties. The department has issued misdemeanor citations in five counties so far.
The process for handling violations is laid out by emergency rules approved by a legislative committee, which requires authorities to seek voluntary compliance before citations can be issued or licenses revoked.
According to Kelly, citations come when “you have some business owners, you got waitresses, waiters, cook staff, they're just outright refusing to wear masks and, you know, right now that's just kind of gross.”
Pritzker said enforcement is a local responsibility, but State Police will be called in when locals fall short.
“Local government leaders are in fact ultimately responsible,” he said. “The laws that are on the books, the regulations that are on the books for the state of Illinois, are the responsibility – at least enforcement for them – are the responsibility of local leaders, local law enforcement.”
“And there are some areas where local leaders are not doing what they need to do, and that's where state police would come in handy,” he added.
State Rep. Brad Stephens, a Republican who is also the mayor of the Chicago suburb of Rosemont, indicated local resources are not being used for enforcement in his village.
“I think at this point, our health department is not staffed to the level of going around and shutting all these businesses down,” he said in a virtual news conference with fellow House Republicans Wednesday morning. “I think this is an order from the governor and that's something that the governor is going to have to enforce. You know, we're gonna work with our folks as much as we can, to erect tents and do the kind of things that they suggest. But we're hoping that the governor revisits this and that they're allowed to open back up at some point really soon here.”
Stephens and other Republicans called for greater involvement of the General Assembly in setting mitigation measures going forward, but Pritzker has not indicated he is willing to deviate from the Restore Illinois plan that has triggered mitigations in eight of the state’s 11 regions.
* * *
NINE REGIONS MITIGATED: A ninth of the state’s 11 COVID-19 reopening regions triggered increased mitigations Thursday, Oct. 29.
The announcement that Region 3, which includes Springfield and several surrounding counties, would be subject to mitigations including prohibition of indoor service at bars and restaurants starting Sunday came as hospitalizations again hit second-wave highs and the state again announced its single-day record for new cases with 6,363.
Officials again warned the second wave looks increasingly like it will be worse than the first which peaked in April and May. As of Wednesday night, 3,030 people in Illinois were reported hospitalized with COVID-19, including 643 in intensive care units and 269 on ventilators.
“And we can see in these numbers the consequences of rising case rates and hospitalizations and ICUs and ventilators across our state from weeks ago,” Pritzker said at his daily COVID-19 briefing in Chicago. “And unfortunately I'm afraid we can expect worse to come. Deaths from COVID-19 are up 82 percent since the beginning of October, when we were averaging 23 lives lost each day. Now, at 41 lives lost each day.”
The governor’s office said hospitalizations for COVID-19 have increased 73 percent since Oct. 1, while ICU bed usage has increased 61 percent and ventilator usage 63 percent from the same date.
Of the two regions not yet triggering increased mitigations, Region 6 in east-central Illinois had a positivity rate above 8 percent for the second straight day, meaning it would trigger mitigations as early as Friday if it does not decrease. Region 2, which includes Peoria and several surrounding counties, had a rate of 7.9, nearing the mitigation threshold.
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported another 83,056 test results over the previous 24 hours, making for a one-day positivity rate of 7.7 percent which drove the rolling seven-day average rate to 6.9 percent, a high since May 30.
The state reported another 56 deaths in people aged from their 30s through their 90s as the death toll increased to 9,675. The number of cases grew to 395,458 since the pandemic began among more than 7.5 million tests completed. IDPH is reporting a 97 percent recovery rate, meaning 97 percent of those diagnosed have not died after 42 days.
By the end of this week, Region 3 will join Region 9 in Lake and McHenry counties, Region 1 in northwest Illinois, Region 5 in southern Illinois, Regions 7 and 8 in Will, Kankakee, Kane and DuPage counties, Region 10 in suburban Cook County, Region 4 in the Metro East on the Missouri border and Region 11 in Chicago under increased mitigations.
The mitigations do not apply to schools, which have separate guidance provided by the Illinois State Board of Education which remains in effect.
* * *
GOP MITIGATION PUSHBACK: Republicans in the Illinois House and Senate pushed back Wednesday, Oct. 28, against Gov. JB Pritzker’s efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, arguing that lawmakers should be involved in crafting the state’s response to the pandemic.
In back-to-back virtual news conferences, GOP leaders argued that they believe there is scant evidence that bars and restaurants – which will be closed to indoor service in eight of the state’s 11 regions by the end of the week – are a significant source of COVID-19 spread.
The governor’s office distributed a graphic on Oct. 20 showing 2,300 of 17,939 contacted COVID-19 positive individuals said they had been at a bar or restaurant within 14 days prior to diagnosis. That was second only to “other,” which included social gatherings such as weddings, parties and more. The governor’s office said the report included data from 69 of 97 health departments.
They have also cited, among others, a study by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention which showed COVID-19 positive individuals studied were “twice as likely to have reported dining at a restaurant” than those who tested negative.
But Republicans questioned those findings, saying the administration has not been forthcoming with the specific contact-tracing data they are using.
During a separate news conference, House Minority leader Jim Durkin, R-Western Springs, presented data from DuPage County, which is part of Region 8, showing that most of the cases reported there were associated with long-term care facilities and skilled nursing facilities.
“And restaurants don't show up,” Durkin said. “Contact tracing during the month of October did not show one case that appears on their list of confirmed cases that came from restaurants.”
Speaking in Chicago during his daily press briefing Wednesday, Pritzker said the state will start sharing its data publicly in the coming days.
“Let me begin by saying we have 97 local public health departments in Illinois. Some are more technically proficient than others,” he said. “And so it’s taken us some time to work with those departments to get them up to speed working on the same system so that they’re reporting into the Department of Public Health all of the data in all of those 97 public health departments.”
Brady called on Senate leaders to form a committee that could meet and review the data being used by IDPH and provide feedback to the agency.
* * *
AID FOR RESTAURANTS, BARS: Rep. Ann Williams, a Chicago Democrat, shared a letter on Twitter Thursday, Oct. 29 which she and four other Democrats in the General Assembly sent to Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Gov. JB Pritzker. The letter warned the second shutdown of indoor service “could indeed be the death knell” for bars and restaurants “if we do not offer quick assistance.”
The letter requested the governor expedite Business Interruption Grants funded through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, noting the funding available from the state is “only helping a small fraction” of businesses that have faced closures to the pandemic. It also called for allowing delayed sales tax payments and payment plans, encouraging the state to “rethink penalties and interest on late payments.”
The lawmakers also called on the governor to continue to lobby federal lawmakers to pass a measure offering aid to the hospitality industry through grant opportunities. Federal action appears stalled, however, ahead of the Nov. 3 election.
Earlier Thursday, Pritzker held a news conference touting the release of $94 million in federal CARES Act funding to businesses across the state. That included more than $46 million through the second round of Business Interruption Grants which directed funding to 1,238 businesses in more than 340 communities. That included more than 1,000 grants totaling $36 million for regions facing mitigations, and $19.5 million is dedicated to restaurants and bars, according to the governor’s office.
When asked about whether he was considering other aid or some of the suggestions of the Democratic lawmakers, Pritzker did not directly answer, but said he hoped business owners would visit dceo.illinois.gov to apply for the remaining BIG grants.
* * *
KANE COUNTY MITIGATION RULING: A Kane County judge’s ruling this week that temporarily allows indoor dining for one restaurant in the region is headed to a state appellate court.
FoxFire restaurant in Geneva sued Gov. JB Pritzker, the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Kane County Department of Public Health last week after the governor imposed new COVID-19 restrictions in response to a spike in the region’s positivity rate.
On Monday, Judge Kevin T. Busch allowed the restaurant owner’s request for a temporary restraining order that effectively bars Pritzker or the health departments from enforcing the new restrictions for FoxFire.
Lawyers for the governor appealed the decision to the 2nd District Appellate Court, which is one of five appeals courts directly below the Illinois Supreme Court.
The new restrictions ban indoor service at bars and restaurants, and limit capacity of gatherings to the lesser of 25 people or 25 percent of maximum occupancy.
Lawyers for the restaurant owners argued that Pritzker’s executive order banning indoor dining exceeded his authority under state law. They argued that state law only gives the governor emergency powers for 30 days.
Attorneys with the state Attorney General’s Office, which represents Pritzker, maintain that the governor’s COVID-19 executive orders are valid and enforceable, and they submitted a document that lists 14 federal or state court decisions from judges denying similar requests for temporary restraining orders, based on the claim that Pritzker lacks authority under the law.
The conflicting rulings over the governor’s powers to declare multiple 30-day disaster proclamations may eventually reach the Illinois Supreme Court. The state’s highest court has not yet weighed in on that question, which has been raised in numerous state and federal lawsuits challenging Pritzker’s authority.
In May, the Supreme Court turned down a request to intervene in a similar case involving a lawsuit filed by downstate lawmaker Rep. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia.
Three months later, the court ordered Bailey’s case be moved from a Clay County court in southern Illinois to the 7th Judicial Circuit Court in Sangamon County and consolidated with five similar suits.
A hearing in those cases is set for next month.
* * *
WEEKLY HOSPITALIZATION JUMP: A Capitol News Illinois analysis shows the weekly average hospital bed usage from Monday, Oct. 19 to Sunday, Oct. 25 increased by 495 to a total of 2,488, or roughly 25 percent, from the previous week. ICU bed usage increased by 118 to a total of 534 on average, an increase of 28 percent from the previous week. Average daily ventilator use increased by 51 from the week prior to 210, a jump of 32 percent.
“At the beginning of the pandemic, we were concerned about overwhelming our hospitals and we must take action now to prevent that possibility,” Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said in a news release.
While there is a 97 percent recovery rate – meaning 97 percent of COVID-19-positivie individuals are alive 42 days after diagnosis, according to IDPH – Ezike said there are often lasting side effects for survivors.
Ezike said all Illinoisans should take care to wash their hands, maintain social distance, wear face coverings and avoid large crowds, doing all of them together to further protect themselves.
“The goal should not be to be lax with getting infected because the chances of survival are good,” Ezike said. “But as we know, it's not clear who will succumb to this virus or not. Yes, it's true that our older members of society, and people with pre-existing conditions are among the higher risk, but we have heard countless stories of individuals, even teenagers, with no known medical conditions that have succumbed to this virus.”
Officials said all Illinoisans should get their flu shot to help avoid strain on the system.
Support Local Journalism
Asked about a potential need for field hospitals in the future, Pritzker said “we have the ability, by limiting capacity at certain locations like bars and restaurants, by everybody wearing a mask and so on, to avoid the need for field hospitals, but we've kept warm at least one facility.”
That’s in suburban Cook County, he said.
* * *
HISTORY REPEATING: Through tears Friday, Oct. 23, Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike once again called for widespread use of face coverings Friday after warning of increasing COVID-19 hospitalization numbers that could surpass the peaks of April and May.
“I mean it's sad to see the numbers going up again,” Ezike said at a COVID-19 briefing in Chicago. “People have worked really hard to get us through the first phase, … and as we see the numbers go up in the hospital, people are bringing more beds, trying to prepare for the COVID units again, and the staff that went through all that pain to try to save as many people as they can are seeing history repeat itself.”
Ezike and Gov. JB Pritzker reiterated that face coverings are the most effective means for limiting the spread of the virus, along with keeping six feet of distance from others and not gathering in large crowds. She said she is searching for a message to convey the importance of masking to all, even when meeting in private gatherings.
“And so if you're talking about COVID fatigue from having to keep wearing a mask – think about the COVID fatigue for health care workers, respiratory therapists who are going to have to go through this whole episode again, of trying to fight for people's lives, because we couldn't figure out how to control this virus by doing some of the simple measures that have been prescribed,” she said.
She said the decisions of those who attend unmasked gatherings promote the spread of the virus which can then find its way to more vulnerable populations. She urged those attending unmasked gatherings to “think beyond themselves” and consider who they may unknowingly infect, especially if they have the virus but are not showing symptoms.
“All these people who work with the public on a regular basis – you cannot work from home as a bus driver,” Ezike said. “And so these people have to go to work every day as the disease is increasing throughout the state. And they're the ones that will be dying.”
* * *
WINTER SPORTS GUIDANCE: Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health announced new guidelines for youth and adult winter sports on Tuesday, Oct. 27, that temporarily put a halt to competitive basketball, hockey and wrestling events.
Although participants in those sports may continue with non-contact training and drills, they will not be allowed to participate in competitive games or matches.
The new restrictions were announced in response to a continuing surge in COVID-19 cases throughout the state. They apply to school-sponsored competitions as well as travel clubs, private leagues and clubs, recreational leagues and centers, and park district sports programs. They do not apply to collegiate or professional sports.
Like the fall sports guidelines that the state first issued in May, the winter sports guidelines divide events into low, medium and high-risk categories.
They also provide for four different levels of activity, ranging from level 1, in which only no-contact practices and training are allowed, to level 4, in which tournaments are allowed, including out-of-conference and out-of-state play is allowed.
Basketball was originally classified as a medium-risk event in the fall guidelines, but the winter sports guidelines classify it as high risk due to close contact between players and the fact that it is played indoors. That means it is limited only to no-contact practices and training.
Other high-risk sports include football, lacrosse, martial arts, rugby and ultimate Frisbee.
Medium-risk sports — including fencing, flag football, paintball, soccer and volleyball —are allowed to take part in level 2 activities, such as intra-team scrimmages with parental consent for minors but no competitive play.
Lower-risk sports include competitive cheer and dance, as long as masking and social distance rules are enforced, as well as bowling, gymnastics, swimming, archery, track and field and weight lifting. Under the guidelines, people in those sports can take part in level 3 activities, which include games or meets within a conference or an Emergency Medical Services region or intra-league events. Level 3 also allows for state and league championship events for low-risk sports.
Under the current pandemic guidelines, no events are allowed to compete at level 4.
A full list of winter sports and their risk categories is available on the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity website.
* * *
EARLY VOTING UPDATE: Heading into the final weekend before Election Day, Illinois voters continue to set records for advance voting, and election officials are urging anyone who has not yet turned in their mail ballot to do so as quickly as possible.
“Whether you do that by mail, or by placing it in a secure drop box, if that's available to you, or by returning it in person to the office of your election authority, that's entirely up to you,” Matt Dietrich, spokesman for the Illinois State Board of Elections, said during an interview Thursday.
As of Thursday afternoon, according to ISBE, nearly 2.8 million ballots had already been cast in the general election, far more than in any previous election in Illinois. That includes mail-in ballots as well as votes cast in person at advance voting locations.
But there are also nearly 953,000 mail-in ballots that have been sent to voters but not yet returned.
Under Illinois law, mail-in ballots that are postmarked by Election Day can still be counted as long as they are received by local election authorities within 14 days after the election. That deadline this year is Nov. 17.
Election officials are strongly encouraging those voters who have yet to return a mail ballot to do so as soon as possible before polls close on Election Day because it enables them to quickly clear up any problems with the ballot, such as a signature that doesn’t match the one on file.
“But also because the more vote-by-mail ballots that are received and processed prior to Election Day, the better picture we will have on election night, when the unofficial election night totals come in, of what the actual eventual final vote will be,” Dietrich said.
In addition to record volumes of early voting, Dietrich said Illinois also set a record this year for voter registration at 8.3 million.
* * *
POLLING PLACE SECURITY: Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly appeared at Gov. JB Pritzker’s news conference Wednesday, Oct. 28, and said state and local law enforcement will be out on Election Day and in the days following the election to guard against threats to voters or the election process.
“The ISP will also be conducting high-visibility patrols during the election period to assist local law enforcement with any election disturbances at polling places and boards of elections,” Kelly said. “Also, the ISP will have extra personnel available should they be needed, including those from specialty positions across the department.”
Illinois State Board of Elections spokesperson Matt Dietrich said election officials believe there is reason for a heightened level of preparedness this year.
“I don't think you can say we are expecting it, but we are aware that some of the rhetoric and some of the activities that we've seen in other states indicate that it could be possible,” he said. “So I think that's why director Kelly appeared with the governor just to let folks know we're aware of it.”
Dietrich said any voter who observes behavior that makes them feel unsafe – whether it’s someone being verbally aggressive, standing too close to other people, or not following public health protocols such as wearing a face covering – should notify an election judge at the site.
“Because they control the polling places, and they have the authority to eject anyone from a polling place, or to order people to cease certain behaviors,” he said.
* * *
PRO BONO APPEALS: The Illinois Supreme Court is expanding a program that allows attorneys to volunteer on criminal appeals cases currently making up an extensive backlog.
The Volunteer Pro Bono Program for Criminal Appeals will include the 3rd, 4th and 5th Appellate Districts, located in central and southern Illinois, starting Dec. 1. A six-month pilot version of the program was launched in February, but only for the 1st and 2nd Appellate Districts, which are made up of Cook County and the rest of northern Illinois, respectively.
In any criminal case determined by a circuit court, a person has the right to request a review of the decision by an appellate court, with exceptions for cases appealed directly to the state’s Supreme Court.
The pro bono program has volunteer attorneys assist the Office of the State Appellate Defender with pending criminal appeals pro bono, which means free of charge.
According to a spokesperson for the Illinois Supreme Court, the Appellate Defender’s Office’s backlog of criminal appeals peaked at approximately 3,800 cases in 2017. As of Oct. 22, the backlog is currently at 1,917 cases.
In a state budget hearing in February, State Appellate Defender James Chadd called the backlog “a crisis in the criminal justice system,” noting that it was driven upward by a two-year impasse between legislative Democrats and Republican ex-Gov. Bruce Rauner during which the state operated without a budget.
Some appellate districts go through more than a thousand cases per year, and appeals can take years before they’re resolved. In some cases, people finish the terms of their sentence even if they eventually win their appeal and acquittal.
Interested attorneys can submit an application to join the pro bono program at http://illinoiscourts.gov/supremecourt/probono.
* * *
VIDEO JURY SELECTION: As jury trials throughout the state have been put on pause during the pandemic, the Illinois Supreme Court is now allowing jury selection for civil trials to be held remotely via video conference.
The court’s order to allow remote jury selection comes after months of discussion and research by a COVID-19 task force, which was formed by the court in late June to make recommendations for safely continuing court operations — including civil and criminal jury trials — amid the pandemic.
“Civil jury trials are necessary to the administration of justice in Illinois, and the COVID-19 pandemic continues to have an enormous impact on our entire court system, including the number of civil cases tried to verdict,” according to the court’s order, which was issued Monday and was based on the task force’s proposed recommendations.
“Remote jury selection by video conference in civil cases is permissible to reduce the risk of COVID-19 exposure so that litigants can access justice in a timely fashion while keeping all jurors, court personnel, litigants, and the public safe,” the order stated.
The 14-member task force was made up of a combination of attorneys, judges and legal professionals.
The order allowing remote jury selection for civil trials does not apply to criminal jury selection, nor does it “address any other part of the jury trial,” according to a news release from the Illinois Supreme Court.
* * *
MANUFACTURING TRAINING: The state of Illinois plans to invest $15 million to construct two new manufacturing training academies at downstate community colleges.
Gov. JB Pritzker made that announcement Tuesday, Oct. 27, in Champaign at an event highlighting the state’s manufacturing industry.
Funding for the new training academies will come through the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, which issued a notice of funding opportunity on Tuesday. The agency is seeking proposals from community colleges to provide cutting-edge training programs that will equip students for an array of high-paying skilled manufacturing jobs that require specialized training.
Pritzker and DCEO Director Erin Guthrie made the announcement at the Eden Park Illumination factory in Champaign, a company that manufactures high-tech UV lighting systems that are used in a variety of industries. The company evolved out of research by two University of Illinois engineering professors.
Despite the decline of manufacturing nationally, Guthrie said it is still the largest contributor to the state’s economy, employing more than 500,000 workers and accounting for $60 billion in exports annually.
But David Boulay, president and CEO of the Illinois Manufacturing Excellence Center, said rapidly changing technology in the industry is making it challenging for manufacturers to find the skilled labor they need.
Applications for the grants will be accepted from community college districts or coalitions of community college districts outside of Cook County and the surrounding collar counties.
