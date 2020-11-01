CAPITOL RECAP: Whole state nears COVID-19 mitigations amid 'tremendous wave'

“Local government leaders are in fact ultimately responsible,” he said. “The laws that are on the books, the regulations that are on the books for the state of Illinois, are the responsibility – at least enforcement for them – are the responsibility of local leaders, local law enforcement.”

“And there are some areas where local leaders are not doing what they need to do, and that's where state police would come in handy,” he added.

State Rep. Brad Stephens, a Republican who is also the mayor of the Chicago suburb of Rosemont, indicated local resources are not being used for enforcement in his village.

“I think at this point, our health department is not staffed to the level of going around and shutting all these businesses down,” he said in a virtual news conference with fellow House Republicans Wednesday morning. “I think this is an order from the governor and that's something that the governor is going to have to enforce. You know, we're gonna work with our folks as much as we can, to erect tents and do the kind of things that they suggest. But we're hoping that the governor revisits this and that they're allowed to open back up at some point really soon here.”