Carbondale man finds quiet life by the river -- after spending 20 years in prison

CARBONDALE — Dwight J. Violette's life is a lot quieter now — it has been for the last 16 years.

The 71-year-old Carbondale man often finds himself seated next to the lazily-flowing Big Muddy River off of Route 51 near Carbondale.

On Wednesday, his folding chair was planted between a system of fishing polls dug into the ground, affixed with bells. At the end of each line was a hook baited with a knot of chicken liver — an enticing snack for any unsuspecting or overly-curious catfish.

Violette fidgeted with a small campfire that he said was used to keep the bugs at bay — he hates gnats. As he waits for the bells to ring he rolls cannabis into tobacco blunt wraps. He prefers blunts to more traditional paper-rolled joints because he said they burn slower.

Behind him, a good-sized catch gulps for air in the mud. Violette said he planned to throw it back if he didn't catch at least one more fish.

Violette said he doesn't fish the way most do. He doesn't try to set the hook the moment a fish jingles his alarm bell. He said that's how people lose big fish. Instead, he waits until the catfish can't help but to take a real bite out of the livers as well as the hook.