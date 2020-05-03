Carlinville man dead in Macoupin County plane crash

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

One person is dead after his plane crashed near a Macoupin County airport Saturday afternoon.

Timothy Lee Nelson, 61, of rural Carlinville, was the only person on board the single engine, two-seat 1996 Yakoviev Yak-52, a trainer aircraft produced in Romania by Aerostar.

According to Macoupin County Sheriff Shawn Kahl, Nelson's plan went down near the Zelmer Memorial Airpark, just south of Palmyra, around 4 p.m. Saturday.

Nelson was pronounced dead at the scene by Macoupin County Coroner Brad Targhetta. An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday.

Kahl said Sunday that Nelson was a farmer in the Carlinville area and an experienced pilot. Nelson had formerly crop-dusted his fields, but Saturday, Kahl said, appeared to be a recreational outing.

The wreckage scene, contained to about 50 yards, was about one-half mile from the airport and was in a cornfield, said Jess McKee, chief of the Carlinville Fire Protection District Sunday. Carlinville provided mutual aid assistance for the Palmyra Fire Department, McKee said.

It wasn't readily known if Nelson was attempted to land the aircraft at the time.

