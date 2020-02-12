Casino developer sues Illinois gaming board over data breach

CHICAGO — A video gambling operator who was denied approval to open a casino-racetrack near Chicago is suing the Illinois Gaming Board, alleging that one of its employees illegally accessed sensitive information about him and his company and leaked it to three federal agencies.

Rick Heidner, the third-largest video gambling operator in Illinois, alleges that the gaming board notified him on Jan. 31 that one of its employees had improperly accessed his sensitive financial records, personal information and other sensitive content, including information about his wife and children.

In his lawsuit, Heidner claims that the data breach was intentional and illegal, and that the board hurt his reputation with “unfair and improper actions,” the Chicago Sun-Times reported Wednesday.

“Despite requiring licensees and associated individuals to hand over a veritable treasure trove of their most sensitive data, the evidence will show that the IGB’s approach to protecting Mr. Heidner’s data has been careless and cavalier, at best,” according to the lawsuit, which was filed Tuesday in the Illinois Court of Claims.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}