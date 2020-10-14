Caution during holidays urged as Illinois continues to see COVID-19 spikes

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Some of them will be COVID deaths that were not diagnosed when we didn't have the robust testing. Some of them will be people who may have, because of the devastation of this really traumatic event that we're going through, have had overdoses. We know that overdoses have increased. Some of it may have been people not seeking care, because they were scared of COVID. So it's a conglomerate of all of those things that have caused the deaths to be much higher than they were, than they have been, in previous years.”

She was also asked about deaths that have come from accidents but had COVID-19 listed on the death certificate, and she said IDPH has examined deaths and found that it was “less than 0.6 percent” of deaths were attributable to cases where COVID-19 would clearly have had no role, such as homicides or car accidents. Previously she has said the state works to remove those deaths from official case counts.

“So yes, there are some other that are included, but those are not the 99.9 percent of the cases of the deaths that we've had,” she said.

Region 1 of the state’s reopening plan, which has been under increased mitigations including the closure of bars and restaurants to indoor service since Oct. 3, saw its positivity rate increase to 10.1 percent. That region includes the northwest part of the state.