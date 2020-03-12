Central Illinois assisted living, senior centers take precautions to prevent spread of coronavirus

"A majority of the residents and their families seem to be appreciative of the precautions being taken," she said.

Elderly residents are one of the most at-risk populations that can be severely affected by coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC reported those with preexisting conditions like diabetes, heart disease and lung disease can be at greater risk.

"We're keeping a profile on all our residents so if they're coming down with a cold, we try to keep them in their rooms or work with them to not spread possible infections," Matthews said.

Shelbyville Manor Administrator Karen Dailie said Wednesday that family members have been asked to not visit to prevent the chance of infection. Dailie said residents and families have been understanding about the circumstances.

"We're offering alternative methods of communication like Skype, Facetime and phone calls," she said. "Currently we have reviewed and updated our infection prevention and control plans and we've been educating the staff on proper hand washing and resident contact."